BOOK CLUB: Three Sisters

September 29, 2021
meedee
2 Comments
Three Sisters by Heather Morris will grab you by the heart and squeeze. It will leave you questioning how it’s even possible that people could ever treat fellow humans in the manner that people were treated in the Death Camps during World War 2. 

You will feel joy for each little triumph no matter how small that the sisters are able to reach.

The three sisters, Cibi, Magda, and Livia each make a promise to their father and to each other that they will always be there. No matter what, they will stick together through life. 

It’s a promise that their father wants them to make before he passes away. Their promise brings him comfort.

The girls have never forgotten their promise, and years later as war comes into their lives, young Livia is ordered to pack a suitcase and be at the train station the following morning. 

Her sister Cibi, who arrived home the night before, announces that she will not allow Livia to go alone and she will pack a case and go with her. 

They are transported to Auschwitz where they both face the daily horrors of cruelty, physical and mental torture, starvation, and utter fear. Their courage is evident at every turn.

Their sister Magda was in the local hospital when the round up came. She is able to stay with her mother and grandfather. She manages to stay at home by hiding in the forest or in a kind neighbour’s ceiling when guards call looking for more young Jews to send to the camps.

In time, all Jews are rounded up and they take Magda, her mother and grandfather. Magda is taken from her family and sent to Auschwitz where by chance she is spotted and her sisters are alerted that she is there. 

Again, it takes courage for them to be reunited.

This is a story that once read will stay with you.  This is a must read book.

Author: Heather Morris
ISBN: 9781760686765
Copy courtesy of: Echo Publishing

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Three Sisters by Heather Morris. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Three Sisters

  1. Three Sisters by Heather Morris is listed as the third book in The Tattooist of Auschwitz trilogy but reads as a stand-alone as the characters from the previous books are only mentioned in passing.
    This book focuses on 3 Jewish Slovakian Sisters who make a promise, when very young, to their father to stay together, no matter what. This becomes difficult when the youngest is selected to go to Auschwitz, but throughout the book the girls try to honour their promise and stay very close all of their lives.
    This book was well written and researched but was my least favourite of the 3 books as it was a bit slow to get going and was a bit longer than the other books.
    Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for my copy for review.

  2. Three Sisters by Heather Morris (Echo Publishing) is a harrowing, nightmarish story of courage and resilience. The three young Jewish Slovakian sisters of the title face the full terrors of the Nazi regime, both at home and in the Auschwitz Birkenhau concentration camps. It is only through their love and devotion to one another that they endure it.

    It is incredibly sad and depressing to think that human beings can inflict such horror on fellow humans… and yet it really happened. Abhorrent as it seems, this book is based on the true story of Cibi, Magda and Livia who were aged 19, 17 and 15 when they were taken to Auschwitz from their home in Vranov, Slovakia.

    Still despite all the terrors, cruelty and persecution chronicled in this book, it is ultimately a story of survival. Through love, determination and sheer grit Cibi, Magda and Livi somehow manage. Each sister promises to care for the other and it is this promise that sustains them, and keeps them going … It helps them throughout their ordeals and after the war when they try to build a new life.

    An incredibly heart wrenching story that has been well researched and is delivered with great sensitivity. Three Sisters will definitely haunt your thoughts…

