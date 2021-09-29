BOOK CLUB: Three Sisters

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

Three Sisters by Heather Morris will grab you by the heart and squeeze. It will leave you questioning how it’s even possible that people could ever treat fellow humans in the manner that people were treated in the Death Camps during World War 2.

You will feel joy for each little triumph no matter how small that the sisters are able to reach.



The three sisters, Cibi, Magda, and Livia each make a promise to their father and to each other that they will always be there. No matter what, they will stick together through life.

It’s a promise that their father wants them to make before he passes away. Their promise brings him comfort.



The girls have never forgotten their promise, and years later as war comes into their lives, young Livia is ordered to pack a suitcase and be at the train station the following morning.

Her sister Cibi, who arrived home the night before, announces that she will not allow Livia to go alone and she will pack a case and go with her.

They are transported to Auschwitz where they both face the daily horrors of cruelty, physical and mental torture, starvation, and utter fear. Their courage is evident at every turn.

Their sister Magda was in the local hospital when the round up came. She is able to stay with her mother and grandfather. She manages to stay at home by hiding in the forest or in a kind neighbour’s ceiling when guards call looking for more young Jews to send to the camps.



In time, all Jews are rounded up and they take Magda, her mother and grandfather. Magda is taken from her family and sent to Auschwitz where by chance she is spotted and her sisters are alerted that she is there.

Again, it takes courage for them to be reunited.

This is a story that once read will stay with you. This is a must read book.



Author: Heather Morris

ISBN: 9781760686765

Copy courtesy of: Echo Publishing



