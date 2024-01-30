BOOK CLUB: The Unfinished Business of Eadie Browne

Click to rate this book! [Total: 5 Average: 4.8 ]

The Unfinished Business of Eadie Browne by Freya North is a heartwarming story about growing up. It is told through happy and sad times with humour.

It is a story of friendship, love and dealing with the past to move forward – something many will relate to.

30-year-old Eadie and her husband are returning to Eadie’s hometown for a funeral. It is a four-hour journey. As Eadie says to herself, “Four hours stuck together in a van on such a big day, so much we should talk about and yet we’ll probably say little.”

On the journey, Eadie uses the silence to reflect on her life.

Her parents were a little unusual and her childhood home was right next to Parkwin Garden City’s multi-faith cemetery. The cemetery became her playground where she found peace, growing up around the living and the dead and taking inspiration from quotes on the headstones.

She reflects on her school years when she was bullied and her two best friends who stuck up for her. Why do friends drift apart when they leave home for university?

The freedom of leaving home, the things you can get up to during your university days, and did she always make the best decisions? Finally, she ponders on her marriage.

An event has sent Eadie back in time to her painful childhood memories and now she has a plan to take care of unfinished business.

What we don’t know, and this is the mystery that keeps you engrossed is……whose funeral are they attending, who is Eadie’s husband and what is the unfinished business?

We get to know Eadie Browne from a 7-year-old, her teenage and young adult years through to the present time. Eadie is a wonderful character, quirky, full of life, and vibrant. In times of joy and times of despair we share her every emotion. Eadie is someone you would love to be friends with.

Eadie’s parents, her two best friends and her husband are all great supporting characters.

The writing style is easy to read. So much living is packed into her journey – I loved every minute of it, especially the twist!

5 stars, a brilliant read.

