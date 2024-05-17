BOOK CLUB: The Studio Girls

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The Studio Girls by Australian author Lisa Ireland is enticing, mesmerising and rich in emotion, real-life historical fiction.

Set in 1955, Los Angeles Hollywood the story intertwines between years and four young women yearning for success and fulfilled dreams. They find themselves living together at the Hollywood Studio Club, a famous boarding house for those wanting to succeed in Tinseltown.

Sadie Shore is full of ideas and has little interest in becoming an actress. Her dream is to become a successful scriptwriter and moving to Hollywood was the perfect place to perfect her craft.

Vivienne Lockhart, Peggy Carmichael and Julia Newman are longing for leading roles in a major movie. Each is at a different stage in their career, but will years of hard work and rejections pay off before they finally land that coveted “yes”?

The Studio Girls is one of those books that is short enough to keep your attention and long enough to make an impact. Lisa Ireland has a marvellous eye for detail and such a way with words; effortlessly she describes for us the perfect image of 1950s Hollywood and fills it to the brim with angst and nostalgia.

Everything is so clear and vibrant, as she knows this era like the back of her hand. I felt like I was sitting in a movie theatre watching it all play out while reading this book.

I am all praises for the author’s crafting of the characters, reflecting the era of bombshells and sex symbols, they are very likable, believable, human, and imperfect. I especially liked how these women came together to support each other in a male-dominated industry.

Whilst there is heartbreak, scandal, and jealousy they each had one another with a will to push ahead, remain strong and fulfil their dreams of becoming successful in their chosen field.

The dialogue was exceptional, the pace was perfect, and the overall feel of the story was realistic. There were some unexpected surprises here and there which made it an exciting read and kept me turning the pages until I found that I had come to the end. It was simply, yet tastefully, smartly, and cleverly written that when I finished, I wanted more.

Everything about this cover is perfect, I really enjoy the way the type, colour, and image masterfully work together. It is beautiful and mysterious and manages to capture the era. I love how it will appeal to a contemporary audience without abandoning the spirit of the novel. A definite standout on a bookshelf.

Wow is the very first word that comes to mind when I think about the experience I had while reading The Studio Girls. I loved this book and everything about it, the setting, the era, the clothes, and the culture. For all of you 1950s Hollywood fans out there, this book is a must for you. I highly recommend it.

