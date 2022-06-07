BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Scarlet Cross

May 28, 2022
annesteer
4 Comments
The Scarlet Cross by Lyn McFarlane is a psychological crime thriller set in St Jude’s Hospital.
Meredith Griffin manages the Emergency Department at the hospital.

She is a specialist in psychiatric nursing. Her own life is complicated with her own battles. For example, she cares for her sister who suffers from mental health issues.

Several women have turned up in the ER with the same fatal wound, two deep gashes in the form of a cross. Their deaths conveniently have been labelled as suicide. Meredith has her doubts and she is quite sure it was something else.

The women all have case histories in common. All have been referred to and have been attending St
Jude’s Psychiatric Department prior to their deaths.

Meredith’s professional life and her private life collide. She is dating Leo Donnelly a senior homicide
detective, who is investigating these deaths. He has asked for her help. A murder investigation is
under way, and all hospital staff who have had contact with the women are under suspicion.

Meredith has put her job and her own safety at risk as she uncovers St Jude’s secrets while secretly
working with Leo and the Police. She can trust no one!

It is a difficult task as the hospital is owned by the Catholic Church. There is a network of powerful
people who don’t want the truth to be known and will do anything to protect their funding.

The police are working frantically to find and expose the killer before any more women are
murdered.

It is a great story with so many suspects, twists and turns that keep you guessing to the very end.
Thoroughly recommend this book to all those murder mystery lovers!

Thank you to Pantera Press and to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this great story.

ISBN: 9780648795193
Copy courtesy of Pantera Press

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Scarlet Cross by Lyn McFarlane. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Scarlet Cross

  1. Thank you very much for this book reading opportunity.

    The book was not difficult to read but I found it a little hard to get into it and really enjoy it.

    It was going along well, but slowed down in the middle, quite a bit, and there’s so much happening with the characters and their personal problems. There were stories within stories, which was different, and made an interesting read.
    I was able to read the book, but couldn’t get into it although the side characters were enjoyable to read about.

    I appreciate the opportunity to read this book, thank you once again.

  2. The Scarlett Cross
    Canadian Australian writer Lyn McFarlane’s debut novel, The Scarlet Cross is an intriguing crime thriller. Based at the British hospital of St Jude’s in 2015, Meredith Griffin, the novels female protagonist works long hours committed to her role as a psychiatric nurse.
    Young women dying of what appears to be self-harm are turning up at St Jude’s hospital, but things just do not add up for Meredith. Rather than accepting these deaths as suicide, she believes there is more to it and alongside Detective Leo Donnelly, is on a mission to uncover the truth.
    Meredith’s question and enquiries are not met pleasantly by management who are determined to quieten her investigation. There is far too much of a coincidence with the deaths, in Meredith’s eyes. Whilst battling her own addiction and share of personal problems beyond work, Meredith’s selfless determination pushes her to dig deep in the hope of putting a stop to more women turning up in the hospitals morgue with the same ritualistic injuries
    Suspenseful and full of twist and turns, The Scarlet Cross is a novel to get your hands on. Thank you to Pantera Press and Beauty and Lace for giving me the opportunity to read this book.

  3. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review The Scarlett Cross by Lyn McFarlane
    This is the debut novel for Lyn McFarlane which covers many subjects from workplace harassment to how well managed mental health is. The novel takes place at St Jude Hospital in 2015. Nurse Meredith Griffin investigates the death of three women who have fatal injuries which are similar. You get the feel of what it is like in a hospital emergency ward which is chaotic and the characters are complex and hurting. Meredith is a nurse who is capable of doing her job but has an eruptive home life and her addictions could obstruct her career and reputation. She is determined to find the killer and the dishonest forces who are at St Jude.

    I really enjoyed this book and like the way it was written. I would recommend it to everyone.

  4. The Scarlet Cross by Lyn McFarlane is a very detailed murder mystery set in a Catholic hospital.

    I found it a little hard to get into, and while I finished the book, I never really engaged with it.

    I found the premise interesting however felt that there were too many detailed mini stories going on at the same time, making the main story hard to track. I also had trouble with the unfamiliar medical terminology which required research, thus losing my place in the story.

    I also liked the character development, and learning little details about each of them, however, some of these details didn’t add anything to the story, and actually detracted from the story as a whole.

    Thank you for the opportunity to read this book.

