BOOK CLUB: The Scarlet Cross

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 3.3 ]

The Scarlet Cross by Lyn McFarlane is a psychological crime thriller set in St Jude’s Hospital.

Meredith Griffin manages the Emergency Department at the hospital.

She is a specialist in psychiatric nursing. Her own life is complicated with her own battles. For example, she cares for her sister who suffers from mental health issues.



Several women have turned up in the ER with the same fatal wound, two deep gashes in the form of a cross. Their deaths conveniently have been labelled as suicide. Meredith has her doubts and she is quite sure it was something else.



The women all have case histories in common. All have been referred to and have been attending St

Jude’s Psychiatric Department prior to their deaths.

Meredith’s professional life and her private life collide. She is dating Leo Donnelly a senior homicide

detective, who is investigating these deaths. He has asked for her help. A murder investigation is

under way, and all hospital staff who have had contact with the women are under suspicion.



Meredith has put her job and her own safety at risk as she uncovers St Jude’s secrets while secretly

working with Leo and the Police. She can trust no one!



It is a difficult task as the hospital is owned by the Catholic Church. There is a network of powerful

people who don’t want the truth to be known and will do anything to protect their funding.



The police are working frantically to find and expose the killer before any more women are

murdered.



It is a great story with so many suspects, twists and turns that keep you guessing to the very end.

Thoroughly recommend this book to all those murder mystery lovers!



Thank you to Pantera Press and to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this great story.

ISBN: 9780648795193

Copy courtesy of Pantera Press

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Scarlet Cross by Lyn McFarlane. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.