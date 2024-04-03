BOOK CLUB: The Rewilding

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Rewilding by Donna M Cameron introduces us to Jagger Eckerman.

The character has carried a lot of emotional baggage around with him. There’s the feeling of being abandoned by his mother when she passed away and feelings of being unloved by his father.

As a young man, he became aware that his father was dealing with some less-than-trustworthy individuals. Now years on, he is working in his father’s company and Jagger is the one that gets to sign off on many of the various projects.

He comes to realise that there are a lot of illegal things going on and he is the one who has signed off on them. He sees that he’s been set up and will be used as the scapegoat. His father doesn’t care and neither does his girlfriend who is only involved with him for the money.

Jagger plans his escape, but before he goes he makes the wrongdoings of the company public.

He goes on the run and becomes tangled up with Nia who is a climate activist. She drives him mad but at the same time he needs her to help him and she needs him for the money he can give her.

The unlikely pair team up and are on the run together and this is when the real fun begins.

I really loved this book. Jagger’s thoughts on Nia had me in giggles more than once. I loved all the twists and turns and the fact that it wasn’t a perfect fairytale ending — but one that was very real.

