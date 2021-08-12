BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Rabbits

August 8, 2021
Lorraine
2 Comments
The Rabbits by Sophie Overett is a family drama with a light dusting of magic realism.

It’s not going to appeal to every reader, but for the right audience, it’s got a lot to offer.

The Rabbit family (and no, they’re not actual animals – that’s their surname) is in a state of flux. Delia Rabbit has her hands not just full but overflowing. Her partner, Ed, has left after more than twenty years. Her mother is slipping deeper into dementia. She is having an ill-advised affair with one of her students.

Her eldest daughter Olive appears to hate her and is leading an unstable and unhappy existence. Youngest son Ben is in a constant state of anxiety. Her middle son, 16-year-old Charlie, is rather odd but seems the happiest and most stable.

And then Charlie disappears.

This is largely a family drama, focussing in turns on each of the Rabbits and how they’re coping with life in general.

Although we readers discover quite quickly what’s happened to Charlie, I was still mildly disconcerted by the general lack of interest in his disappearance.

Then again, each of the Rabbits is entangled in their own concerns. Overett shines here, exploring each family member sensitively. She manages the delicate balance of making things clear without spelling them out too explicitly.



In Delia, Overett has created an equally vivid and believable character, with all too believable problems. Delia is beset on all sides, pushed and pulled by feelings she understands far better than Olive understands hers.

Delia’s muted emotional response – with no real panic – seems particularly strange given her family history. That didn’t sit comfortably with me. The entire novel does have a rather dry, muted tone, which generally worked well, but for me, this one element jarred. I suspect that most readers who don’t enjoy “The Rabbits” are likely to founder on this point.

I also felt that the “conditions” of Charlie’s invisibility hadn’t been well worked out. Magic realism works best when it’s underpinned by internal consistency, and I felt this was weak.

The novel is written in a dry, observational style that mutes some of the emotional reactions. Still, it works, shifting us between characters without switching tone but still letting us feel we’re in the heads of very different people.

This is a solid debut. It is not perfect, but the problems are minor. As I said, it’s not a novel for every reader. However, many will find that the slight distance conveyed by the style lets you explore the different characters in depth without getting too mired in any one person’s emotions.

I enjoyed this, finding it an interesting way to explore a family in crisis.

ISBN: 978-1-76104-093-1

BOOK CLUB: The Rabbits

  1. 3.5 stars.
    Thank you to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Penguin for my copy.
    This is a book that is hard to describe as I have mixed feelings about it.
    It is well written with thorough character descriptions so you know how they feel and what’s going on.
    I felt for Olive, the teenage daughter and poor Benjamin, the youngest Rabbit. This family have enough problems already and then the middle Rabbit, Charlie disappears. This was odd to me how he just vanished and initially there was plenty of emotion from family members with him missing and then within a few days their lives seem to go back to “their normal” and it had me scratching my head asking “What about Charlie?”.
    The author does describe really well, the oppressive heat and humidity where the Rabbits live. There are a few family secrets, one was a big surprise, but these family secrets and a past tragedy unfortunately not only effect the mum, Delia, but her secrets are effecting the next generation. The Rabbit family is broken on all three generation levels and there is a lot of emotion and turmoil.
    I liked the chapter lengths which had breaks in them with a drawing of a rabbit which was cute, but also a good spot to take a break in. There is swearing, which I didn’t mind, but it’s hard to put into words why the story didn’t grab me.

  2. When I read that the title of the book was called ‘The Rabbits’ I thought maybe it was about rabbits! But ‘Rabbits’ are a very interesting family.
    Delia, a mother living on her own and caring for her three children, Olive who’s 20, Charlie who’s 16 and 11year old Benjamin, then there’s Ed her ex partner (who she never married, despite him wanting to marry her at one stage). He pops in now and again.
    Delia’s is a complicated family, there’s her mother Rosie who’s in a home who Delia visits twice a week, though she’s not sure why. There’s the loss of her sister when she was young which had a profound effect on her.
    She teaches art, although she’d sooner just be an artist.
    All the children have issues but despite that there’s underlying love there.

    I so enjoyed this book by Sophie Overett, the descriptive writing is marvellous as is the storyline, many thanks Beautyandlace and Penguin Books, Random House for a great read.

