BOOK CLUB: The Pub With No Food

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

The Pub with No Food by Rachel Armstrong is an Australian rural romance. The book is a prequel to The Shadow Creek series and is set in Elizadale, North Queensland.

Grace White is a nurse at the Elizadale Medical Centre. She is planning to teach yoga classes at the community hall. Grace shares a townhouse with her close friends Jessica and Claire.

Grace grew up on a cattle property in White Peaks. Edward White, Grace’s father, is out to save their property and as he says “What good were daughters if not to create advantageous family ties”. He is planning Grace’s marriage to Matt, the son of a wealthy neighbouring family. An agreement has been made.

But, Grace wants to follow her own dreams.

Luke Smithfield is managing his family’s hotel, and his dream is to renew interest in the Smithfield Hotel by changing the traditional pub food to a more healthier and modern menu. Hopefully, the new menu will attract more patrons.

Luke and Grace have lived in Elizadale their whole lives. Luke is her best friend Jessica’s older brother. When Luke discusses the new menu with Grace, they both wonder how they have not really noticed each other before.

Can friendship turn into love? What will happen if Grace starts a relationship with Luke? Will they be safe from her abusive father?

Could Grace finally have the Christmas she dreams of with a family who loves and respect her?

This is Luke and Grace’s story.

Rachel’s style of writing makes this an enjoyable, easy-to-read story with lovely characters.

If you have read Home Among The Palm Trees and The Man From Shadow Creek you will recognise many characters in their earlier years.

The story is very relatable to – with parental expectations, dysfunctional family life, new love, hope and dreams, courage, and trust. It highlights the value of friendships and how a great community can come together to support others in times of need.

I would definitely stop for a meal in The Smithfield Hotel for a taste of their new menu! I loved the book.

A selection of our members are reading The Pub With No Food by Rachel Armstrong. You can read their reviews below, or add your own.