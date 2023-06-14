BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Pub With No Food

June 14, 2023
annesteer
1 Comment
The Pub with No Food by Rachel Armstrong is an Australian rural romance. The book is a prequel to The Shadow Creek series and is set in Elizadale, North Queensland.

Grace White is a nurse at the Elizadale Medical Centre. She is planning to teach yoga classes at the community hall. Grace shares a townhouse with her close friends Jessica and Claire.

Grace grew up on a cattle property in White Peaks. Edward White, Grace’s father, is out to save their property and as he says “What good were daughters if not to create advantageous family ties”. He is planning Grace’s marriage to Matt, the son of a wealthy neighbouring family. An agreement has been made.

But, Grace wants to follow her own dreams.

Luke Smithfield is managing his family’s hotel, and his dream is to renew interest in the Smithfield Hotel by changing the traditional pub food to a more healthier and modern menu. Hopefully, the new menu will attract more patrons.

Luke and Grace have lived in Elizadale their whole lives. Luke is her best friend Jessica’s older brother. When Luke discusses the new menu with Grace, they both wonder how they have not really noticed each other before.

Can friendship turn into love? What will happen if Grace starts a relationship with Luke? Will they be safe from her abusive father?

Could Grace finally have the Christmas she dreams of with a family who loves and respect her?

This is Luke and Grace’s story.

Rachel’s style of writing makes this an enjoyable, easy-to-read story with lovely characters.

If you have read Home Among The Palm Trees and The Man From Shadow Creek you will recognise many characters in their earlier years.

The story is very relatable to – with parental expectations, dysfunctional family life, new love, hope and dreams, courage, and trust. It highlights the value of friendships and how a great community can come together to support others in times of need.

I would definitely stop for a meal in The Smithfield Hotel for a taste of their new menu! I loved the book.

One thought on "BOOK CLUB: The Pub With No Food

  1. Another great read from Rachel Armstrong, set in our very own country Queensland.
    Grace is such a likeable character, and herchildhood friend has a brother, Luke, whom has never been more than her friends big brother.
    Grace comes from a disfunctional family, with an abusive father, who is still of the belief that daughters obey and do as they are told, to the point of physical and mental abuse.
    Luke and Grace see each other in a new light one evening, and it soon turns into a hot and steamy romance between them.
    The big question is, will Graces awful father destroy her chance at true love and happiness, like he has done so many times before.?
    This story is of long lasting childhhood friends, who stick together through thick and thin, finding true love and most of all acceptance and inner strength to move forward.
    A wonderful love story, that is the right length, and is one of those you get caught up in from the first page, to the very last.
    Each chapter has you wondering if it all will come crashing down around Grace and Luke, due to her abusive father, with his lies and deceipt.
    It also tells the strength of community spirit, when in times of difficulty, they all pull together, to see another member of the community have their dreams come true.
    I absolutely loved this book, just like all of Rachels ‘Shadow Creek’ series, and literally read it from cover to cover in one evening. Like all of them, this is a stand alone book, and I am excited to read the next in the series..
    Thank you Rachel for a fabulous book, which I highly recommend, and to Beauty & Lace for the opportunity to read and review.

