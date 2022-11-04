BOOK CLUB: The Promise of Home

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Promise of Home by Australian author Nicola Marsh is a beautiful rural story of soul-searching and love.

Karlana Vogel lives in the beautiful Victorian seaside town of Acacia Haven. Her parents died when she was a baby and her grandfather Jeremiah moved to the small town to raise her.

He opened the local real estate agency and when Karly became older, she started working for her pop. As Jem considers retirement, Karly wonders how she can carry on the family legacy on her own.

Hudson Grenville a leader in real estate from Melbourne is cut-throat and likes to get what he wants. He has come from nothing and has worked hard all his life to become the successful millionaire he is today.

When he hears about Jem’s retirement, he has his eyes set on taking Vogel’s real estate agency over but when arriving in Acacia Haven he knows he has a fight on his hands to convince Karly. Upon their first meeting, the chemistry between Hudson and Karly is undeniable.

The flirting, and the growing affection kicked this romance up a notch in my opinion. I thought Karly jumped to conclusions at times without allowing Hudson to explain and doubting his intentions. He may be hard-headed in business but has a heart of gold when it comes to his vision of a housing project for homeless children.

Karly is stubborn and doesn’t want to let go making the deal complicated. At the age of sixty-nine Jem is ready to move on with his life, especially since he has been secretly dating Heidi a widower, who runs the Kick Knack Shop.

I love the small country town feel in novels with a close-knit community, a place where everyone knows everyone and teeming with those who rely on each other. Nicola’s characters are well rounded and believable. She always finds a redeeming value in each of them, the villain included, and this makes all of them quite human and espouses the finest of human values.

The themes are intelligently woven into the story and there is a striking balance when it comes to character, setting, and the twists that come along the way in the plot.

Readers will walk the path of love, compassion, and patience. The Promise of Home is one of those stories to read with the heart. I highly recommend it.

Thank you, Beauty and Lace and Harper Collins Publishers for the opportunity to read and review.

