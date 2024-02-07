BOOK CLUB: The Professor

Click to rate this book! [Total: 5 Average: 3.8 ]

The Professor by Lauren Nossett is a suspenseful crime, mystery thriller.

After taking risks and pushing the boundaries too far, Marlitt Kaplan has had to resign from her dream job as a detective. Marlitt is now living with her parents while her house is rebuilt after a fire, in which she was injured.

She misses her job, her colleagues and her former life.

A student, Ethan Haddock has been found dead. The question is, was it suicide or is it murder?

Marlitt’s mother is a professor at the local college. Verena Sobeck, a friend and colleague of her mother, has been taken in for questioning about Ethan’s death. Verena has been suspended and is accused of having an affair with Ethan.

Verena denies any wrongdoing. But, social media is crucifying her.

When Marlitt’s mother asks her to investigate and prove that her friend was not involved, Marlitt jumps at the chance to solve the case and prove to her colleagues that she is a good detective.

Marlitt sees an opportunity to get to know more about Ethan’s friends and his life and she takes it. She has now put herself in danger.

The story highlights the stress a teacher faces with their own workload and a lack of support. Often students suffer from depression and mental health issues and when you try to help it can be taken the wrong way. As Verena says, she is a German Professor, not a councillor or a therapist.

I didn’t know that this is Book 2 in a series. Book 1 is the Resemblance which is mentioned at the end of this book. I found that I had unanswered questions about Marlitt’s fall from grace as a detective and her injuries. Due to this I possibly didn’t relate to her character as well as I could have. If possible try to read the original book first.

Even so, the book is a captivating read with a twist that keeps you guessing until the very end.

