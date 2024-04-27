BOOK CLUB: The Mistress of Dara Island

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The Mistress of Dara Island turns out to be a title that has many layers of meaning, some not evident until very late in Averil Kenny’s third novel. I found this both entertaining and thoughtful.

Thalia Ramsey has grown up barefoot and wild, and nothing like a young lady of the 1950s is expected to behave. This doesn’t bother her. She expects to spend her life on Dara Island, which she’ll one day inherit from her mother, who in turn inherited it from her father. The Island is all he has to leave, but Thalia sees it as a paradise.

Thalia’s father has turned the previously untamed island into a thriving honeymoon resort, upmarket and profitable. Yet his wife retains ownership, and she and Thalia share a dream of how the island should be. Excessive development is not part of it.

Conflict with her bullying father leads Thalia to fear for her promised future. And then a sudden disappearance leads her on a search for answers which will turn up far more secrets than she ever expected.

Readers will spot many of the answers before Thalia does, but will likely still find a surprise or two. Regardless of how much of the plot you anticipate, the unwinding is satisfying and largely believable. This is quite a grounded novel, and you’re not going to have to suspend your disbelief by much.

Kenny’s previous novels, including Those Hamilton Sisters, have been set in much the same time period. In each Kenny provides a strong sense of the attitudes of the time, particularly those around how women are expected to behave. I found some parts of this novel quite hard to read, I was so infuriated, and I suspect that’s exactly what Kenny wanted to evoke.

Her descriptions of the island are atmospheric and empathetic, presenting a vivid picture that engages the reader.

Most importantly, the characters are believable, and in most cases understandable. Indeed, even the less pleasant characters become more understandable as we see more of the past and the secrets that reach forward from it. Few readers could resist empathising with Thalia and her mother. You’ll care about what happens to them, and there’s every chance you’ll be so deeply involved with them that you’ll find some moments in the plot take you off guard.

The writing style isn’t fancy, but it’s absorbing and easy to read. The story moves between two distinct time periods – you won’t have trouble keeping them separate, and I found the transitions were smooth.

This is a highly entertaining piece of historical fiction, although the historical aspect sits very lightly on it. Empathetic characters and an interesting plot will give most readers a very satisfying read.

