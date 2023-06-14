BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Man Who Settled The Score

June 6, 2023
meedee
6 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 2 Average: 4.5]

The Man Who Settled The Score is the second book in a series by Andrew Hood.

The first book is The Man who Corrupted Heaven, which I seriously loved. So, I was beyond excited to read The Man Who Settled the Score

Although following on from the first book this could be read as a stand alone – but in my opinion you will get more from it if you read them in order. Why wouldn’t you, when both books are seriously awesome?!

After the passing of Isaac, John is even more connected and protective of Susan. That is why he can’t turn her down when she hands him a list of names and addresses of the people from their past that she wants John to eliminate.

The strong bond between Isaac, John and Susan comes from their shared tortured childhood. They grew up in an orphanage where every moment was spent in fear. The list is made up of the names of those Susan remembers from the orphanage. Those that caused not only hers, but many of the other childrens’ physical, mental, and emotional abuse. 

For her to feel some release she needs to know that all of the abusers are gone from this earth, and that they get to feel just a little of the fear and pain they caused others before they die.

John sets out to work his way through the list, but finds that often things don’t quite go to plan. He finds that at times he can easily kill, but there is another side to him that wants to protect those that are innocent. 

He learns that as messed up as he feels he is, and even though wounded he can have a good and happy life.

The book is written from John’s perspective as he sits in the confessional and confesses the wrongs in his life to the listening priest. He talks about each murder in detail. He talks about what he did and how he felt.

I am 100% addicted to these characters, and really enjoy Andrew Hood’s writing.  I find his books to be ones I hate to put down, as I long to know what happens next. 

If you are triggered by abuse towards children or violence, then these are not the books for you. That being said I do not look at either of these books as being dark and depressing. Rather as testaments to peoples strength and ability to find that they can still love, and form strong attachments to people, even when they have been let down constantly by adults that are supposed to have cared for them.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Man Who Settled The Score by Andrew Hood. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Blog Tour Book Review: To The Sea
Book Club: The Other Side of the Season
Keeper of the Light
Book Club: Finding Hannah

6 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Man Who Settled The Score

  1. When I got this book and the opening paragraph read that the reader may find some parts to be gruesome, he wasn’t wrong.

    I found the way it was written quite interesting, from a different perspective, and that sometimes became challenging but it all made sense in the end.

    I did have to put this down numerous times and make myself pick it up due to the scenes created. As a reader who imagines the scenes in detail, it was a bit confronting at times, but I persevered, and I am glad I did.

    I am looking forward to hearing the story of the third character in this series, Susan.

    Reply

  2. The Man Who Settled the Scrore is the sequel to The Man Who Corrupted Heaven and wow, what a sequel it is!
    This time we follow John Hannebery and the book is written as a confession.
    It was intense to say the least. I found at times I did need to put it down and take a breath, it is confronting and disturbing but we are warned at the start. In saying that, John is loveable and his unexpected vulnerability makes up for the gruesome, hard to read parts of his journey.
    I loved this book just as much as the first. I can’t wait to read the third book about Susan.
    Thank you for such a fantastic read.
    5/5 stars.

    Reply

  3. The Man Who Settled the Score by Australian author Andrew Hood is the second book in The Man Who Corrupted Heaven trilogy. It is a true thriller from start to finish but be warned, this book may not be for everyone, it contains child abuse themes and murder which could be unnerving for some.

    John Hannebery was given a task by Susan Mitchell; they became friends when he met his brother Isaac and later Susan who became Isaacs partner. Their meeting place was not of a happy beginning but the bond they forged to survive was unbreakable. Growing up in an Orphanage you became part of the system but the system they were in was unforgiving.

    Now Susan wants revenge and gives John a list of nine names, he never thought he would engage in assassination-related activities but with just the two of them left he owes this much to her and all the innocent children that were hurt and victimised. One by one the paedophiles will be hunted and killed.

    The book is packed with intense action, and you will undoubtedly be drawn in from the very first page. The crime scenes will send chills down readers’ spine, they are described in vivid detail, but this added to the story, allowing the reader to see the hate and anger burning inside of John to fulfill Susan’s wish.

    The Man Who Settled the Score is a ride that left me hungering for more. John Hannebery is one of those protagonists that make you fall in love with the story. The author has done an incredible job of creating an environment where you cannot help but be absorbed in the story. I was transported into the plot and experiencing everything with John. He is such a real, complicated yet relatable character; with conflict inside him and genuinely broken.

    This is the first book I am reading from Andrew Hood, and while it is the second entry in a series, it reads well as a standalone story. It is emotionally intense, fast-paced, and will make your heart race. It is incredibly entertaining, and I loved every moment of it.

    I highly recommend for fans of suspenseful thriller novels but if anything, this book will raise the reader’s awareness of people who have suffered from child abuse.

    Thank you, Beauty and Lace and Shawline Publishing Australia for the opportunity to read and review.

    Reply

  4. The Man Who Settled The Score by Andrew Hood ( Shawline Publishing Group) is a raw and confronting book, and definitely not one for the faint hearted. It is the standalone sequel to The Man Who Corrupted Heaven.
    The story centers around the graphic confession of a killer… the why, the where, the how and especially the who… providing insight into his dark, uneasy motivation.
    The main character John Hannebery has a list, and the list has given him a singular purpose in his sad, conflicted life. It is a list of paedophiles – those who hurt him, his best friends Ivan and Susan and other innocent children in the orphanage where they grew up. John is determined to hunt down and eliminate them all. But in exacting his revenge for the horrors he and the other children endured, be warned the violence and gruesome physical imagery is extreme.
    This is a well written but stark and painful book to read, which tackles some truly awful subjects.

    Reply

  5. The Man Who Settled the Score by Andrew Hood was strangely an enjoyable read on an avoided topic. There are some clever twists that keep you engaged and reading to find out the conclusion.

    John Hannebery grew up in an Orphanage, as did his brother Isaac and his best friend Susan.
    Susan presents John with a hit list of 9 names. John knows he must eliminate the 9 men who had hurt the three of them, plus so many more innocent children.
    So John sets out to settle the score.
    The book is quite confronting and graphic,in both the descriptions of the abuse they suffered as children,and in the way John carries out his eliminations.
    The story is cleverly narrated by John as he gives his confession to a priest.
    Without the blunt harshness the story would not have had the same impact on the reader.
    I enjoyed it as a stand alone story, and am now reading the first book The Man Who Corrupted Heaven.
    Thankyou Shawline Publishing Group for the opportunity to read this unusual and confronting story.

    Reply

  6. The Man Who Settled the Score was a very difficult read. I love the first book, The Man Who Corrupted Heaven so much that I chose to read this second book. It was tough, raw, graphic and confrontational and left me quite unsettled after each chapter. So much so, that unfortunately I am unable to continue to read it to the end, after many attempts of reading a chapter and having a break. I know it’s a good book and well written but just not for me.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *