BOOK CLUB: The Man Who Settled The Score

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The Man Who Settled The Score is the second book in a series by Andrew Hood.

The first book is The Man who Corrupted Heaven, which I seriously loved. So, I was beyond excited to read The Man Who Settled the Score.

Although following on from the first book this could be read as a stand alone – but in my opinion you will get more from it if you read them in order. Why wouldn’t you, when both books are seriously awesome?!

After the passing of Isaac, John is even more connected and protective of Susan. That is why he can’t turn her down when she hands him a list of names and addresses of the people from their past that she wants John to eliminate.

The strong bond between Isaac, John and Susan comes from their shared tortured childhood. They grew up in an orphanage where every moment was spent in fear. The list is made up of the names of those Susan remembers from the orphanage. Those that caused not only hers, but many of the other childrens’ physical, mental, and emotional abuse.

For her to feel some release she needs to know that all of the abusers are gone from this earth, and that they get to feel just a little of the fear and pain they caused others before they die.

John sets out to work his way through the list, but finds that often things don’t quite go to plan. He finds that at times he can easily kill, but there is another side to him that wants to protect those that are innocent.

He learns that as messed up as he feels he is, and even though wounded he can have a good and happy life.

The book is written from John’s perspective as he sits in the confessional and confesses the wrongs in his life to the listening priest. He talks about each murder in detail. He talks about what he did and how he felt.

I am 100% addicted to these characters, and really enjoy Andrew Hood’s writing. I find his books to be ones I hate to put down, as I long to know what happens next.

If you are triggered by abuse towards children or violence, then these are not the books for you. That being said I do not look at either of these books as being dark and depressing. Rather as testaments to peoples strength and ability to find that they can still love, and form strong attachments to people, even when they have been let down constantly by adults that are supposed to have cared for them.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Man Who Settled The Score by Andrew Hood. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.