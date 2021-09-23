BOOK CLUB: The Hidden Child

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Hidden Child by Louise Fein is a brilliant read. It’s a historical novel set with a mix of real and fictional characters.



England 1928 – Edward Hamilton is a returned war hero. A man of science and a leading member of the Eugenics Society. He is a successful lecturer. He has wealth, a flat in London and a country house. A beautiful wife Eleanor and daughter Mabel.



Eleanor Hamilton loves her husband. She is proud of his work, she was his research assistant. She loves Brook End, their country residence. She is devoted to their daughter and she’s excited to be expecting their second child.



They couldn’t be happier, their life was perfect. Until…

Four year old Mabel has one, and then another, and another seizure. It is with shock they learn she has epilepsy.

This is a story of a father who demands his daughter be hidden-institutionalised. She is not to be mentioned again. No one must know! If this got out, the damage it would do to his reputation, his case studies and his work with the Eugenics Society.



It is also a story of a mother who follows her instincts and her love for her daughter, who will do anything to bring Mabel back to them.



It is a powerful, thought provoking, and often heart wrenching read. An intoxicating read.



The Eugenics movement believe that any weakness should be bred out of the population. Using sterilisation programs and institutionalising sufferers.



Louise Fein says that while researching her novel “People like Us” which is set in Nazi Germany, she carried out research into the science of eugenics. She was rather shocked to find that Nazi Germany took its lead in this area from the widespread and accepted eugenic ideas circulating in the UK and US.



Louise Fein shares that this novel was inspired by her own experience as a parent of a child with epilepsy. She drew on her own experience and research. She writes “the sad fact is, had our daughter been born 100 years ago, there is no doubt that she would have been institutionalised from a young age and in all likelihood, would have spent the rest of her life incarcerated.”



Sobering thoughts about practices in the past.



The Author’s Notes at the end of the book are as fascinating as the story.



I was already a fan, having read “People Like Us” which is brilliant and a must read for every one interested in history and forbidden love.



Thankyou to Head of Zeus and Beauty and Lace for this opportunity to read this amazing book.



Author: Louise Fein

ISBN: 9780063117921

Copy courtesy of Head of Zeus



A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Hidden Child by Louise Fein. You can read their comments below, or add your own review. Sign up for our club here.