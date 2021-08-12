BOOK CLUB: The Guilt Trip

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

Sandie Jones has delivered a suspenseful novel with a strong appeal to fans of thrillers and romance.

The Guilt Trip is set in Portugal. Three couples are having a four-day getaway with extended family and friends to celebrate the wedding of Ali and Will.

Noah and Rachel were close college friends before Rachel met and married Jack, Jack introduced his brother Will to Ali, as Ali and Jack used to work together, Noah’s wife Paige, and Rachel are best friends.

Rachel, Jack, Noah, and Paige are still getting to know Ali and it is a perfect opportunity to do so. But from what they witness she seems to be a bit of a drama queen.

The three couples hold many individual and combined secrets amongst them but over the course of the weekend. Their secrets are revealed but over time, the group will come to learn first impressions aren’t always correct.

The first half of the novel is written in a third-person narrative. Rachel seems to be the leader of the group.



The wedding day is located at a picturesque remote cliffside restaurant overlooking the ocean. At the reception, the three couples confront one another with what they have learned over the course of the weekend. Skeletons in the closet come out, and the plot picks up pace. When an accident happens, a body is found and they are all under suspicion.



This light mystery novel ticks all the boxes. A magical Portugal setting and fantastic descriptions of the place, and a whodunit plot that unwinds like a country road. The death itself was interesting enough and gives enough to keep you changing your mind about the killer’s identity.

The nature of the tragedy adds to the spice. The characters are relatable and, I found myself invested in their story like I was a guest at the wedding. Living alongside them every step of the way to seek justice.

If anything, this book gives a good insight into why you shouldn’t have preconceived notions about people. It can cost us opportunities that sometimes we would never know existed. Once we allow ourselves to search for truth and open our minds to possibilities that exist outside our own reality, it’s only then that we can know for sure.

That type of existence is patience, willingness, loving, and kindness, and Sandie has done an exceptional job in portraying this through her characters.



Thank you, Beauty and Lace and Macmillan Australia, for the opportunity to read and review.

Copy courtesy of publisher: Macmillan Australia