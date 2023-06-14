BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Guest Room

June 10, 2023
Lorraine
2 Comments
Tasha Sylva’s debut novel, “The Guest Room” is a thriller that hits all the expected beats, but ends with a neat twist that’ll surprise many readers. It’s an easy and enjoyable read.

Tess is grief stricken by her sister Rosie’s violent death. She is obsessed with finding out who killed her – the police have made no progress, and in fact, the case is now so cold that they’re clearly putting more of their attention on other, newer crimes.

Meanwhile, Tess keeps going over Rosie’s last months, examining every detail in order to find potential clues. She is, in fact, starting to seem a little unhinged in the things she thinks might be clues.

Tess has moved into Rosie’s flat, and to meet the mortgage she has taken to renting Rosie’s room to a succession of short term guests. This in turn has given rise to another compulsion: searching through her guest’s possessions to see what they keep secret. Because everyone has secrets, don’t they?

When Arran rents the room for a whole month, Tess finds herself intrigued. He’s not easy to understand and yet is oddly appealing. In her search for secrets, Tess finds his diary — entry after entry about an unnamed woman. Tess keeps returning to read new entries, increasingly disturbed. Is Arran a man with a crush, or a dangerous stalker?

This is a pretty standard psychological thriller plot, with suspects both obvious and less obvious, a few red herrings, and a narrator whose perceptions may not be reliable. Indeed, at one point I thought it was too standard, and a bit obvious. But just you wait — that’s laying the groundwork for some unexpected moments.

The final twist is unexpected, and yet it has been foreshadowed earlier in the novel. I was quite annoyed with myself: I’d spotted a major clue but then allowed myself to be distracted by what seemed a more important issue. I should have known what was going on! 

The novel is manipulative in the best way, distracting and misleading you, pointing your attention in all sorts of directions. You know some of it is a smokescreen, but as you’re reading it’s very hard to tell what you should be paying attention to. Sylva is very good at focusing you on what she wants you to be thinking about.

Tess is an interesting character, in that on a lot of levels, she’s not very appealing. She’s sneaky and she makes the life of the detective assigned to her sister’s case difficult – being obstructive when she thinks she’s helping. She’s not a great friend. And as I said, she’s increasingly sounding quite unhinged.

And yet. Who couldn’t feel for her, losing her sister in such a way? Her parents are no help – the resemblance between the sisters is so strong that they can’t even look at Tess any more. Most of her friends have drifted away, and her work is low skill and isolating. It’s easy enough to understand her, and although you might not want her as a friend, you will get strongly drawn into her quest to find her sister’s killer.

I enjoyed this, and I think most thriller fans will. It’s well written, and although the plot is at times a little too obvious with some of the suspects, it redeems itself with the final twist. I was never bored and found myself satisfied when I closed the novel.

Copy courtesy of Welbeck (2023)

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Guest Room by Tasha SylvaYou can read their comments below, or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Guest Room

  1. Thank you for my copy of The Guest Room by Tasha Sylva.

    Tess is trying to find out who killed her sister Rosie. She is keeping the police on the case and becoming quite obsessive about it. She has no family nearby for support, is living in her flat and working where she worked.

    To help with her expenses she is renting out Rosie’s room to guests for short term stays. Her other obsession is going through their possessions to find out more about them. She feels there are secrets everywhere. Her new guest has signed on for a month and Arran is intriguing. She finds a diary he is writing and always needs to read the most current entry. Her opinion of him varies depending on the entries. Then there are other people Tess comes in contact with in her building, and her one friend Nalika. There are interesting qualities about each of these that has Tess feeling they could know something about Rosie’s death.

    There are many twists and turns in who to believe is a suspect or a friend and it’s written with an eerie sense that anything could happen. Tess is hard to empathise with with all her obsessions and the way she treats people throughout the book. I couldn’t work out whether to sympathise with her or if I would have done anything similar. By the end I got more of a feeling of how she coped with her situation and that she was going through difficult circumstances that would test anyone. I enjoyed the final twist and how the book ended.

  2. Tess is dealing with grief after the murder of her sister in the local park. The police seem to be at a dead end but Tess is convinced she knows who it is. She becomes more unstable and obsessive as time goes on, walking through dangerous parts of town at night and harassing her sister’s ex and the police officer in charge of the case.
    She has turned her spare room into a bnb and her new guest, a handsome man called Arran, introduces a potential love interest. However, Tess has developed the habit of searching her guests’ rooms and she finds and reads Arran’s diary. She learns that he is in love with an unnamed woman and is clearly stalking her. For a while, Tess becomes convinced that she is the object of this obsession. By following Arran, she discovers him with a woman who she suspects is at risk from him. Her decision to follow and befriend this woman ends badly. At various times, all the people in Tess’s life come under scrutiny as the potential killer of her sister and she doesn’t know who to trust. Her behaviour becomes more and more erratic. What is Arran’s secret and what brought him to Tess’s spare room? Who is telling the truth and who is lying?
    This book was hard to put down. The level of tension increased throughout and the new twists in the plot kept me engrossed. The multiple characters are well developed and none are apparently what they seem. I enjoyed this book very much and would recommend it to those who love a psychological thriller. Thanks to Welbeck and Beauty & Lace for the chance to read and review this great book.

