BOOK CLUB: The Gallerist

The Gallerist by Dr Michael Levitt is a great rainy day read.

Mark Lewis runs a small art gallery, where he delights in the beauty of all the art he is surrounded with, and the ability he has to find new and loving homes for it.

His gallery is visited by a woman who wonders if Mark could help her by placing a value on a painting that was given to her sister many years ago.

Mark is excited and stunned as his knowledge of various artists and their art leads him to believe that this painting is by an artist by the name of James Devlin.

Jan, the lady with the painting informs him that she was told that her sister’s boyfriend was the artist and his name was Charlie.

This begins Mark’s quest to find out the true origins of this painting, and in doing so he will unearth some very dark and deep secrets.

I really enjoyed diving into this story and found it to be a wonderful weekend mystery that kept me guessing.

ISBN: 9781760991272

Copy courtesy of Fremantle Press

