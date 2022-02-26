BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Gallerist

February 26, 2022
The Gallerist by Dr Michael Levitt is a great rainy day read.

Mark Lewis runs a small art gallery, where he delights in the beauty of all the art he is surrounded with, and the ability he has to find new and loving homes for it. 

His gallery is visited by a woman who wonders if Mark could help her by placing a value on a painting that was given to her sister many years ago.  

Mark is excited and stunned as his knowledge of various artists and their art leads him to believe that this painting is by an artist by the name of James Devlin. 

Jan, the lady with the painting informs him that she was told that her sister’s boyfriend was the artist and his name was Charlie. 

This begins Mark’s quest to find out the true origins of this painting, and in doing so he will unearth some very dark and deep secrets.

I really enjoyed diving into this story and found it to be a wonderful weekend mystery that kept me guessing.

ISBN:  9781760991272
Copy courtesy of Fremantle Press

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Gallerist by Michael Levitt . You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

  1. Thank you for the copy of The Gallerist by Michael Levitt.

    This is a story about the Australian art world. Mark Lewis has a gallery in Perth, and one day Jan Bilowski brings in a painting to obtain more information. It was a gift to her sister painted by a boy called Charlie. Mark has many questions as it looks like a work of celebrated artist James Devlin. Thus starts a search into the origins of the painting and the story surrounding it. The search leads Mark to find Linda who becomes part of the search.

    This was an interesting story to me as I’m not an art person, but was drawn in by the mystery and found myself wondering about art collecting. Then, more than that I was trying to work out the origins of the painting and the stories this brought up. The people became more real and the art world more interesting. There are quite a few themes at play – art, relationships, mystery and family – a lot for everyone and highly recommended.

  2. Thank you BeautyandLace and Fremantle Press for providing me with The Gallerist written by Michael Levitt to read and review.
    The Gallerist is an intriguing mystery based around the art world in Australia.
    Reading the information about the author Michael Levitt, there were a few similarities with the books main character Mark Lewis. Both being surgeons and their love of collecting fine art. This is the authors first work of fiction and I thoroughly enjoyed it, it gave me a glimpse of the art scene in Australia and gave me a new appreciation of the art world.

    The Gallerist is about Mark Lewis, a retired surgeon who after losing his wife, retires from his medical career and opens an art gallery. He has always had an appreciation for collectable art and has collected many fine pieces of work during his working career.

    One day, a woman Jan Bilowski brings him in a piece of work that has the dedication …..To Katy, Love Charlie, 1972. She informs him that it was painted by a 17 year old boy, given to her sister when they both attended a special needs school in Perth. But, Mark instantly recognizes the work, it resembles the work from a world famous artist James Devlin.
    As he unravels the mystery surrounding the provenance of the art he discovers information that could shake up the art world.
    The Gallerist is a face paced mystery, that’s has a bit of everything to keep my interest including romance and action. I found the book moved quickly, it did keep me guessing until the end and I wondered how it would all unfold. I loved how the author tied up all the loose ends and I thought the ending was perfect! A great read, that I can highly recommend.

