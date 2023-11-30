BOOK CLUB: The Fiction Writer

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

In “The Fiction Writer”, Jillian Cantor has written a psychological thriller — very different from the historical novels I know her for. I found it both suspenseful and clever.

Olivia Fitzgerald feels that nothing is going right for her. After dismal sales of her second novel, no one will publish her third. She’s unable to get herself moving on a new book and her boyfriend has moved out. She feels estranged from her best friend. She’s broke, lonely, and feeling like a failure.

So, when her agent calls to offer her a mysterious – but lucrative –write-for-hire job, she jumps at it. A long-time fan of Daphne du Maurier, indeed, her first novel was a re-telling of “Rebecca”, Olivia is intrigued when she finds out what the job is. Reclusive billionaire Henry Asherwood wants her to write a book about his grandmother and du Maurier.

But when she arrives at his estate to begin the research, Henry is suddenly reluctant to answer Olivia’s questions. His behaviour is erratic, and Olivia finds herself off balance and confused. Before long she’s not sure of anything. She doesn’t trust her own judgement anymore.

You’ll enjoy this novel most if you’re familiar with “Rebecca”, as Cantor consciously echoes some elements of that novel. However, Cantor provides enough information that it’s not a big problem if you don’t know it.

Cantor blends a traditional psychological thriller plot with the atmosphere of a gothic and carries it off well. The reader may be a little more certain than Olivia, but there’s still plenty to keep you off balance and doubting what you think you know.

One or two elements of the plot are a little obvious, but even so, I think the final twists will surprise most readers.

Olivia is a vividly drawn character, and although she’s not perfect, most readers will like her and empathise with her. We’re drawn into her head, and before long we share her confusion and doubts. And still, we understand why she doesn’t just walk away.

I really enjoyed this. It was compelling reading, with a plot that kept me absorbed and a writing style that made the pages fly past. It’s very different from Cantor’s historical fiction, but like those novels, it’s a little surprising and memorable. Some of Cantor’s readers may be a little thrown by the change in style, but I highly recommend this.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Fiction Writer by Jillian Cantor. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You may also like After the Smoke Clears by Kylie Kaden: