BOOK CLUB: The Eighth Wonder

The Eighth Wonder by Tania Farrelly is set in New York in 1897.

Rose Kingsbury-Smith is the daughter of one of New York’s well-to-do families. She has always followed the beat of her own drum and aspires to become a great architect.

Her mother has other ideas and wants Rose married off to any wealthy and suitable husband she can find. Rose’s father has always supported Rose’s dreams.

Ethan Salt has a strong love for animals and that has led to him caring for as many as he possibly can including Lucifer the Lion and Daisy the Elephant. Both animals were considered man killers.

But Ethan knows and loves these animals and his gentle care has the animals loving him in return. As rumours fly and money becomes tight it makes it harder for him to care for his beloved animals.

Rose attends a fancy dress ball one night where her path crosses with Ethans. She is very taken with this charmer and his wonderful green eyes. Something is taken from her that night and that turns her entire life upside down.

This is an amazing story, and some parts that had my heart sinking at how horrible humans can be towards animals. When I researched I found that some of the things in the book were based on true stories. I like to think that humans have become better over time.

A wonderful story with lots of twists and turns to keep you on your toes. Well worth a read.

ISBN: 9781761040733

Copy courtesy of: Penguin publishers