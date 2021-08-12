BOOK CLUB: The Deep

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 4 ]

The Deep by Kyle Perry is a book packed with twists and turns.

Forest Dempsey went missing six years ago and was presumed dead. Now aged thirteen, his family is stunned when battered and bruised he walks from the wild waters of the Tasman Peninsula.

It’s obvious he has been abused and is suffering from emotional trauma. He refuses to talk about what he has been through.





Mackerel Dempsey is an ex-ice addict and is out on bail. This time he will make sure that he does things right and does not end up back in jail.

Ahab Dempsey removed himself from the family business many years ago. His mother was an ice addict and seeing the damage that drugs can do to a person he refused to be involved in the families drug supply business.

Forest’s return pulls both Mackerel and Ahab together and back into the drug world that they both so desperately want to stay away from.

At each turn, another secret is unearthed. This book will keep you on your toes and questioning everyone and everything. Who can be trusted and who can’t?

This was an awesome lockdown read. Every time you think you have it worked out you discover you don’t. It wasn’t predictable at all.

