BOOK CLUB CRIME

BOOK CLUB: The Deep

August 8, 2021
meedee
2 Comments
The Deep by Kyle Perry is a book packed with twists and turns.

Forest Dempsey went missing six years ago and was presumed dead.  Now aged thirteen, his family is stunned when battered and bruised he walks from the wild waters of the Tasman Peninsula. 

It’s obvious he has been abused and is suffering from emotional trauma. He refuses to talk about what he has been through.

Mackerel Dempsey is an ex-ice addict and is out on bail.  This time he will make sure that he does things right and does not end up back in jail.  

Ahab Dempsey removed himself from the family business many years ago.  His mother was an ice addict and seeing the damage that drugs can do to a person he refused to be involved in the families drug supply business.

Forest’s return pulls both Mackerel and Ahab together and back into the drug world that they both so desperately want to stay away from.

At each turn, another secret is unearthed.  This book will keep you on your toes and questioning everyone and everything.  Who can be trusted and who can’t? 

This was an awesome lockdown read.  Every time you think you have it worked out you discover you don’t. It wasn’t predictable at all.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Deep by Kyle Perry. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN:  9781760895716

Copy courtesy of Penguin Publishers

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Deep

  1. This is a wild ride of a book. Set aside a couple of days to sit and read because it grabs you and doesn’t let you go until the last page, a true adrenaline ride. It’s fair to say the Dempsey family has got the drug trade under wraps at Shacktown, situated on the sea at the Tasman Peninsular. They use abalone diving as their front. Lots of drops at sea have been done in places where the abalone divers just so happen to be diving, and so they find a lot of things that aren’t abalones… But there’s rumours around town that the famous pirate Blackbeard is trying to muscle in on the iron grip the Dempseys have on the drug trade. How is the family going to react when their Business is under threat? Suddenly, in a shocking turn of events, fifteen year old Forest Dempsey, missing for seven years, walks out of the ocean. He can’t tell anyone what’s happened in the years he’s been gone…but everything changes in the Dempsey family in a flash because he’s the heir to the family Business. This book will do your head in. I can’t begin to tell you the astonishing twists and turns that occur through the book, and even the Dempsey family reel as they struggle with what’s right and what’s dreadfully wrong, and whether they can have the courage of their convictions to take a stand and do the right thing as evil exposes itself right amongst them. The sea and the Black Wind also become characters in themselves, horrifying and beautiful at the same time. And what’s with that last, gob-smacking sentence?! Omigosh!
    Thanks so much to Beauty & Lace Bookclub and Penguin Australia for the review copy. A wow of a read.

  2. Wow. What an incredible read. One minute you think you know where the story is going, turns out there’s a lot more ways the tale is going to turn!
    I enjoyed reading about the loveable Mack and the harsh steel of the drug barons, all set in Australia. A book you struggle to put down.
    What a triumph of a novel.

