August 10, 2021
raechel
2 Comments
The Chase by Candice Fox starts with an interesting premise.

A busload of family members to prison workers and inmates is held captive. The prison receives the request that 600 prisoners are set free, or all occupants of the bus will be killed. Pronghorn Prison holds the country’s most dangerous criminals from serial killers to conmen, a paedophile, and someone who started murdering people in childhood.

Then there’s John Kradle, who was in prison for killing his wife, son, and sister-in-law. But did he really? And while he’s trying to prove his innocence, Death Row supervisor Celine Osbourne is hot on his tail – she has very personal reasons for wanting to see him get the justice she believes he deserves…

You could picture this as a riveting Hollywood movie, with all the action, and humanity, and panic, and revealing moments. But Fox has portrayed it all so well in writing that even without it being on the screen, you can imagine it all play out.

I loved the scenes with the prisoners, being real and sometimes kind-hearted and I loved all the drama and fear. Be warned, this book is detailed, and the references to the crimes won’t appeal to all.

This is a rollercoaster ride, so strap yourself in and prepare for the ride!

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Penguin for a copy of this book in exchange for an honest review.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Chase by Candice Fox. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.


ISBN: 9781760896799 / Penguin Books

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Chase

  1. Thank you for this book reading opportunity.

    The book read like a big Hollywood movie and I could see it on the big screen.

    There’s many characters so it was a little difficult to keep track of who they were, especially the female characters but once I got around that, the book took me on an exciting journey. The writing is clear and enjoyable and kept me wanting to know what happens next. It is a story of whether good overcomes evil, or what else can happen.
    It was a big thrill to read this book which was scary at certain points, thank you.

  2. Candice Fox’s The Chase was an amazing fast paced novel set in the US, based around the hunt for fleeing fugitives following a mass jailbreak.

    I loved pretty much everything about this novel! I was especially drawn to the two main characters – the escaped prisoner, John Kradle who wanted to prove his innocence and the jailor, Celine Osbourne who was determined to capture John and return him to his jail cell.

    The other characters and their adventures along with the story’s plot twists (and even funny bits) were very enjoyable. It was a hard book to put down and that’s what makes a great piece of fiction in my opinion.

    If you like a thriller that can keep you excited and interested and wanting to read on, this book is for you.

    Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Penguin for providing me with a copy of this book – I certainly recommend it!

