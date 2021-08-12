BOOK CLUB: The Chase

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Chase by Candice Fox starts with an interesting premise.

A busload of family members to prison workers and inmates is held captive. The prison receives the request that 600 prisoners are set free, or all occupants of the bus will be killed. Pronghorn Prison holds the country’s most dangerous criminals from serial killers to conmen, a paedophile, and someone who started murdering people in childhood.

Then there’s John Kradle, who was in prison for killing his wife, son, and sister-in-law. But did he really? And while he’s trying to prove his innocence, Death Row supervisor Celine Osbourne is hot on his tail – she has very personal reasons for wanting to see him get the justice she believes he deserves…

You could picture this as a riveting Hollywood movie, with all the action, and humanity, and panic, and revealing moments. But Fox has portrayed it all so well in writing that even without it being on the screen, you can imagine it all play out.

I loved the scenes with the prisoners, being real and sometimes kind-hearted and I loved all the drama and fear. Be warned, this book is detailed, and the references to the crimes won’t appeal to all.

This is a rollercoaster ride, so strap yourself in and prepare for the ride!

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Penguin for a copy of this book in exchange for an honest review.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Chase by Candice Fox. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.



ISBN: 9781760896799 / Penguin Books