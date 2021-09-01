BOOK CLUB HISTORICAL

BOOK CLUB: The Buchanan Girls

August 28, 2021
Lorraine
2 Comments
“The Buchanan Girls” by Emily Madden is a novel with no great surprises. But it thoroughly engages you with strong characters and is ultimately very moving. I thoroughly enjoyed it.


In 1941 Sydney, the war is beginning to look very real. Australian men are signing up in ever greater numbers, and increasingly being sent to see action. US soldiers are flooding into Australia, both to use it as a staging post and to defend it from the Japanese threat.

Twins Olive and Ivy have very different attitudes to the war. Olive sees it as a personal inconvenience, keeping her from her husband and the life she “should” be living. Ivy sees it more broadly and desperately wants to do her part. She wants to join the Australian Women’s Army Service, be useful, and free up male soldiers to actually fight. But Olive’s desire to be a wife and wait prettily to provide a hero’s return is socially acceptable; Ivy’s desire is not. At least in the eyes of her father and grandmother.

Simultaneously we are following Madeleine in 2008. She’s lived in New York for years with her husband, but after discovering his cheating, she’s fled home to Sydney to work out what she wants to do in the long term. She’s utterly torn, and her husband’s texts, reminding her of significant dates in their relationship, don’t help.

It becomes clear very early that the characters in the two timelines are linked. Indeed, if there is a flaw in this novel – and some won’t be bothered by this at all – it’s that I was only halfway through the book when I’d worked out who everyone in 2008 was in relation to 1941. Mind you, I was still completely engaged in the journey of how they got from there to here. Knowing the end didn’t detract from that at all.



Madden’s previous novel, “Heart of the Cross” showed a deep familiarity with Sydney’s past. Here Madden is largely focused on the 1940s rather than the 1960s but shows a similar understanding of Australian attitudes and lifestyle at the relevant times.

Both novels rely largely on strong characters. Here both Olive and Ivy are vivid characters, and although Olive might be a harder stretch for some readers to believe in, it’s not really that difficult. The main focus is on Ivy and Madeleine in their different time periods. Both are engaging and real; most readers will quickly care what happens to them. Eventually parallels in their lives emerge, and few will be able to put the novel down without finding out how each resolves their dilemmas.

I found the end very moving, to my own surprise. I’m a bit of a cynic, and after all, I’d seen the end coming 200 pages earlier. And still, I misted up. Madden has a very subtle touch with her characters and gets you more emotionally involved than you realise.

This is a really good historical novel, though the focus is more on the characters than historical events – the era and attitudes matter more than the big events. Readers will be absorbed in the background and characters. And whether you’ve seen the end coming or not, it’s going to move you.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Buchanan Girls by Emily Madden. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

Author: Emily Madden
ISBN: 978-1-8672-0424-4
Copy courtesy of Mira (2021)

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Buchanan Girls

  1. A captivating and engaging family saga spanning the 1940 war years through to 2008.
    1940s. The Buchanan girls Olive and Ivy are identical twins in looks only. Their personalities are as different as night and day. Olive is selfish, demanding , egotistical and spoilt whereas Ivy, who Iives in her sister’s shadow is compassionate, compliant and caring. Olive can’t wait to be married and have a wonderful life in Sydney society. Ivy just wants to escape and do something for her country so she joins the Australian Women’s Army (against both her sister and fathers wishes). There is romance, heartache, deceit and sacrifice for the Buchanan girls.

    2008 – Madeline Harris, an occupational therapist has run away from New York back home to Sydney to her Gran, Olive and mother, Carolyn after her husband Evan has cheated on her. Madeline is torn between forgiving her husband and moving on with her life but it is hard to let go of the past.
    Madeline rents an apartment (apparently haunted) on the grounds of the old Bedlam Bay Lunatic Asylum and where the Stepping Stones School is located. Madeline secures a temp job at the school and becomes friendly with Gwen a resident of the aged care facility that the school has a program with. Gwen was a member of the Australian Women’s Army and recounts stories of her time during the war period. Madeline finds these stories interesting as her Gran doesn’t talk about her experience during the war.
    There are so many secrets that are revealed as connections from past years are made. Olive isn’t who Madeline thinks she is and her whole world is turned upside down.
    I couldn’t put this book down! Love a family saga and this was such a great read. I just had to find out if Madeline forgives Evan and what the life time secret Olive has been keeping from her family.
    A definite 5/5!
    I really look forward to Emily Madden’s next title.

  2. I loved ‘The Buchanan Girls’ by Emily Madden. It was a great mix of characters, war, history, romance and mystery and a really good read for anyone who likes a saga. The words flowed and the story was easy to read but hard to put down! Throw in a great twist in the end and you’ve got yourself the makings of a wonderful story. I haven’t read any of Emily’s books before, but will definitely go and get them now. Thank you Beauty and Lace for letting me review this book >:o)

