BOOK CLUB: The Bait Trap

The Bait Trap by Australian author Lynne Johnson is a work of fiction in the crime, suspense, and romance subgenres.

Sydney Detective Sergeant Zac Byrne works in the drug squad. His drinking is no longer just a casual social activity but has become a daily habit. Struggling with alcoholism, he checks himself into Shangri-La Private Hospital, or as those in the revolving door of rehab like to call it La-La Land.

His wife Jenny can’t take it any more, especially after putting their daughter Skye at risk. She asks for a separation.

Newly sober Bryne is sent to investigate the disappearance of a well-known local, John Judd in the Australian Riverina bush town of Coodina. A mouse plague is terrorising the small town and locals are divided by a planned coal seam gas mine. Byrne teams with local police officer, Marko Bozic to uncover the truth of Judd’s disappearance.

The locals are hell bent on keeping the truth from a city detective. This just adds to the suspicion that one of them is a killer. As secrets are uncovered can the answer lie in a hidden bush cabin owned by Judd?

If there is a style of fiction that can get me to sit up and take notice, it is a beautifully paced character study set against a backdrop of adversity and the step-by-step overcoming of that adversity. Johnson has written a stellar tale of that very nature.

Zac Byrne is an excellent protagonist whose characterisation naturally evolves throughout the story as the events of the narrative promote change and growth. He has gone through such a challenging time with separation and sobriety, and many hurdles to overcome. His determination to pursue the truth until the end, at the cost of his relationships, will have you rooting for him.

The cast of characters were authentic and relatable. They charm their way into your heart with their ordinary lives and salt-of-the-earth personalities. The conversations between the characters maintain the perspective of a lot of activity going on within a closed community which adds to the novel’s realistic tone. And, the author captures the ambience of the remote bush town and its people perfectly.

The story is fast-paced, and the suspense kept me on the edge of my seat. It was action-packed, and I could not stop turning the pages with all the twists and turns. I never knew what to expect next and found myself going back to reread a few chapters just to make sure I did not miss anything. Overall, it is a clever whodunnit that will keep the reader guessing.

The writing is descriptive enough to make you feel you are there and compelling enough to keep you reading all the way through. It is a story of damaged people who find their way back to the light as they begin to heal from their own traumas.

For her debut novel, Lynne Johnson draws on her struggles with alcoholism which inspired her to write The Bait Trap. She incorporates this into the fictional storyline giving multilayers to her characters. I thought this was very commendable of her to be so open and share part of herself and other people’s lives who struggle with addiction. This is one author to watch.

Both well-balanced and alluring the book cover feels like the perfect image and fits tremendously well with the book without giving too much away. I also loved the large print which not many books have, I find it so much easier to read.

If you love to read crime mysteries, you will not go wrong with this one. I highly recommend it.

