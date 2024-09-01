BOOK CLUB: The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 4.7 ]

The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King by American author Carissa Broadbent is the second instalment in the Crowns of Nyaxia. It’s a planned 6-book fiction series set in a world of vampires, gods, magic, and monsters.

WARNING: The book is best suited to adult readers as it contains mentions of suicidal ideation, rape, brutality, enslavement, and references to sex.

When I first began this book, I found it impossible to read as a standalone novel. It intertwines with the first book that I purchased and read so I could understand where the storyline was coming from, and the characters involved.

Picking up from Serpent and the Wings of Night readers are thrust back into the magical realm of House of Night capital, Sivrinaj. Oraya, half-human half-vampire and biological daughter of the vampire Nightborn King Vincent is struggling with events that transpired with his death. She finds herself a prisoner in her own kingdom battling with grief and betrayal.

With the Kejari competition over Raihn revealed his Heir Mark to the public and used his prize wish to kill the former Nightborn King Vincent and seize the throne. He knows he has betrayed Oraya, but he has a kingdom to rule which is under threat by the House of Blood. To fight the enemies Raihn offers Oraya Vincent’s sword, the Taker of Hearts and asks for her help.

Alliances are formed and preparation for battle ignites, will Raihn and Oraya peacefully unite the Hiaj, Rishan, and humans? And will they receive Nyaxia’s blessing to be officially crowned the King and Queen?

Author Carissa Broadbent’s imaginative storytelling and intricate world-building kept me engaged from the first page to the last, crafting an immersive reading experience. The novel’s blend of action, mystery, and magic created a sense of urgency that kept me eagerly turning the pages, eager to uncover the secrets hidden within the first book. The pacing was done well to deliver tension and action in equal measure but never leave readers bored.

I really loved the confidence of the author in handling multiple characters, drawing readers into their world and masterfully bringing them to life as they navigate their respective challenges and discover their roles. Oraya and Raihn are compelling and multifaceted characters, each driven by their own motivations and haunted by their pasts yet come together with such passion and intensity.

The supporting cast presented with interesting personalities that blended well into the storyline. I hope Mische, Lilith, Septimus, and Vale make appearances in the next book and you get to see their character development.

The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King is a thrilling sequel skilfully blending action, adventure, and romance, weaving a captivating tale that transports you to a richly imagined universe. The reader will find it extremely hard to put this book down and will devour it from cover to cover.

My favourite line:

Your soul is my soul. Your blood is my blood. Your heart is my heart. Humans mourn time because it is the only currency that really matters in a life so short.

As mentioned by the author’s note at the end this duology is the end for Oraya and Raihn, but the world has not ended. I am looking forward to the new main characters in books four and five and the same for five and six.

If you enjoy graphic novels of epic fantasy and supernatural fiction you should not miss this series. I highly recommend it.

