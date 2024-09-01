BOOK CLUB FANTASY AND FANGS

BOOK CLUB: The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King

July 8, 2024
melissat
8 Comments
The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King by American author Carissa Broadbent is the second instalment in the Crowns of Nyaxia. It’s a planned 6-book fiction series set in a world of vampires, gods, magic, and monsters. 

WARNING: The book is best suited to adult readers as it contains mentions of suicidal ideation, rape, brutality, enslavement, and references to sex. 

When I first began this book, I found it impossible to read as a standalone novel. It intertwines with the first book that I purchased and read so I could understand where the storyline was coming from, and the characters involved. 

Picking up from Serpent and the Wings of Night readers are thrust back into the magical realm of House of Night capital, Sivrinaj. Oraya, half-human half-vampire and biological daughter of the vampire Nightborn King Vincent is struggling with events that transpired with his death. She finds herself a prisoner in her own kingdom battling with grief and betrayal.

With the Kejari competition over Raihn revealed his Heir Mark to the public and used his prize wish to kill the former Nightborn King Vincent and seize the throne. He knows he has betrayed Oraya, but he has a kingdom to rule which is under threat by the House of Blood. To fight the enemies Raihn offers Oraya Vincent’s sword, the Taker of Hearts and asks for her help.

Alliances are formed and preparation for battle ignites, will Raihn and Oraya peacefully unite the Hiaj, Rishan, and humans? And will they receive Nyaxia’s blessing to be officially crowned the King and Queen?

Author Carissa Broadbent’s imaginative storytelling and intricate world-building kept me engaged from the first page to the last, crafting an immersive reading experience. The novel’s blend of action, mystery, and magic created a sense of urgency that kept me eagerly turning the pages, eager to uncover the secrets hidden within the first book. The pacing was done well to deliver tension and action in equal measure but never leave readers bored.

I really loved the confidence of the author in handling multiple characters, drawing readers into their world and masterfully bringing them to life as they navigate their respective challenges and discover their roles. Oraya and Raihn are compelling and multifaceted characters, each driven by their own motivations and haunted by their pasts yet come together with such passion and intensity. 

The supporting cast presented with interesting personalities that blended well into the storyline. I hope Mische, Lilith, Septimus, and Vale make appearances in the next book and you get to see their character development. 

The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King is a thrilling sequel skilfully blending action, adventure, and romance, weaving a captivating tale that transports you to a richly imagined universe. The reader will find it extremely hard to put this book down and will devour it from cover to cover.

My favourite line:

Your soul is my soul. Your blood is my blood. Your heart is my heart. Humans mourn time because it is the only currency that really matters in a life so short.

As mentioned by the author’s note at the end this duology is the end for Oraya and Raihn, but the world has not ended. I am looking forward to the new main characters in books four and five and the same for five and six. 

If you enjoy graphic novels of epic fantasy and supernatural fiction you should not miss this series. I highly recommend it.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King by Carissa Broadbent. Read their comments below or add your own review.

8 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King

  1. The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King by Carissa Broadbent is book 2 in The Nightborn Duet, and the Crowns of Nyaxia series.
    It is a well written book with an action packed plot, well orchestrated world building and excellent character development.
    The main story revolves around Oraya, the half human, half vampire heir to the Hiaj clan of Nightborn vampires, and Raihn, the turned King within whose court Oraya is prisoner.
    Whilst the political complexities of this realm and Raihn’s betrayal of Oraya and her father Vincent apparently formed the main storyline of book 1, it is still possible (albeit tricky) to piece together some of this history and read this book as a stand alone. However, in saying that I think a lot of the subtleties and complexities of many of the important relationships in the book ( particularly Raihn’s and Oraya’s ) would have been lost.
    This is nevertheless a fascinating and compelling book which leaves you wanting to find out more…

  2. This is an absorbing fantasy novel in which the relationship between the two main characters takes centre stage. There is political and social maneuvering as well, but it feels as though the relationship is the author’s main concern.

    As the novel opens, Oraya is unwillingly married to Raihn. Although nominally a Queen, she’s actually a prisoner grieving her lost family. Raihn himself is preoccupied; his nobles aren’t too keen on accepting him as king, given his background. Both his personal and political survival is at stake.

    Both have similar goals: they want to survive, they want to protect those they love, and they want to rule a kingdom where life is better for most people. However, it’s not clear whether they can achieve those goals together – or whether one of them will have to betray the other.

    This is the second novel in a duology, which in turn is part of a longer series. I hadn’t read the first, but by chapter three (which isn’t very far in; this is a long novel with short chapters) I pretty much had the characters and relationships sorted out. I didn’t quite have all the political and social factions, but I’d grasped a working understanding of them. In other words, although there’s not a lot of explicit recapping, it’s not hard to step into this story cold.

    That said, it’s clear this would have been a more enjoyable read if I’d read the first one. That’s not a criticism of the novel – it’s very clearly identified as book two. However, given the strengths of this one, I suspect the two together would make for a stronger story and enjoyable read.

    This is a vampire novel, with political factions including humans, those born vampires, and those born human and turned vampire. I have to say the vampire elements felt very mild, compared to some novels. The politics are far more important than the actual drinking of blood. I had to work to remember that vampires were involved.

    Characters are strong, and it’s easy to empathise with both Oraya and Raihn. Secondary characters are perhaps less strongly drawn – I couldn’t tell if this was because I hadn’t read the first novel or if it’s just a choice. Still, they feel real, if not fully rounded.

    The strong characterisation is important given the focus on the relationship. No-one will care about a relationship if they don’t care about who’s in it. The relationship itself is also well drawn. Most readers will understand the push and pull of it, and appreciate it as it grows and changes. As the main focus, it will keep most readers absorbed in the novel.

    Overall I enjoyed this – it’s a well written, good read with strong characters and an interesting premise. The minor flaws can mostly be written off as my own fault for not reading the first volume – I urge you to consider reading both of them, and in order.

  3. Interesting, exciting, romantic vampire thriller. I do recommend reading the first book in the series before this one for maximum enjoyment though. I had not read the first one and I have to say it was quite confusing. It took until exactly page 125 for the story to stand on its own. But I was still confused about all the names and different factors of vampires and many references to the first novel so I know I missed out on a bit. The glossary at the back of the book would have helped if I’d noticed it before I started reading!

  4. The Ashes and the Star-Cursed Kin by Carissa Broadbent:

    AN interesting novel of love, magic, and ancient curses with vampires and humans all weaving to become an unusual fantasy with strong characters, unexpected twists and turns and romance that will leave you mesmerised and enjoying the short chapters .
    Although this is book two in the series I found once I got into the book I got the hang of the characters and what the story was about .

    I would recommend this book for teens and young Adults as I found it a bit off beat with the storyline of vampires and humans and humans turning into vampires a bit confusing.
    Thankyou for letting me review and read the novel .
    I would give it a 3 out of 5 .

  5. The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King is the sequel to the Serpent and the Wings of Night and sadly the final in the Nightborn Duet, although it is part of a larger series (the Crowns of Nyaxia).

    Firstly, I highly suggest you read the first novel, this would be hard to read as a standalone. I even had to go back and read the end of the first book again as it had been awhile since i read it, and I think this would be confusing to read as a standalone.

    Following the shattering events of the Kejari, Oraya is left grappling with the ruins of her past and the uncertainties of her future. Imprisoned within her own kingdom and mourning the loss of her father, she faces a gut-wrenching betrayal and the revelation of secrets that shake the foundation of her identity.

    I believe the stories strength lies in its intricate character development and the palpable tension between Oraya and Raihn. (even though there was betrayal in the first book, I had my fingers crossed they would end up together, how could they not) The stakes are high, with enemies lurking at every turn and the weight of an ancient power that could either save or destroy her.

    Broadbent creates a detailed universe with intricate political dynamics, and mythologies that feel immersive. Her characters are well-developed and driven by their own motivations and burdens.

    Overall, The Ashes & the Star-Cursed King was a captivating read, (although i loved the first one more) and looking forward to the next instalment in the series.

  6. I ran to this book so fast after finishing the first, my emotions were high and my expectations were none.

    I am so pleased with this book, I felt like it was really well written and there was an amazing fantasy world written.

    I loved learning about the different characters, species and trying to find out where the next plot twist was coming (I was never right)

    So yourself a favour and give this a read.

    Thank you Beauty and Lace Magazine

  7. Thank you, Beauty & Lace, for allowing me to read and review ‘The Ashes and the Star-cursed King by Carissa Broadbent’.
    This is the second book in the Crowns of Nyaxia series. I haven’t read the first book, but it is now on my to-do list as I loved this book and am eagerly looking forward to the next in the series. The world created is full of political and social intrigue, with the main characters balancing their way along a tightrope of emotions, needing to survive at all costs.
    It was a great fantasy novel based in a kingdom that was portrayed realistically even though the well-formed characters were vampires, humans, or even worse. I am very happy to recommend this novel to all fantasy readers who like fast-paced action with great plot twists. Thank you ‘Beauty & Lace Bookclub’ for the opportunity to read ‘The Ashes and the Star-cursed King by Carissa Broadbent’.

  8. “The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King” by Carissa Broadbent was such a ride! This sequel to “The Serpent and the Wings of Night” dives back into the magical chaos with Isolde leading the charge. Broadbent’s world-building is seriously impressive—it’s like stepping into a totally new realm. The characters, especially Isolde, have some amazing growth and their dynamics are super engaging. The romance is on point, adding that extra emotional punch.

    That being said, I found some parts of the book a bit slow because of all the detailed world-building and complex plot twists. The large cast of characters and intricate storyline can get a bit overwhelming. But if you’re into fantasy that’s rich in detail and full of drama, this one’s definitely worth checking out.

