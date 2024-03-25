BOOK CLUB: The Antique Hunter’s Guide to Murder

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The Antique Hunter’s Guide to Murder is a surprisingly charming murder mystery in which CL Miller combines the tone of a cozy murder mystery with the depth of plot and character that modern readers tend to expect.

Freya Lockwood is at a turning point in her life. Her 18 year old daughter has just left for university, and as a result, Freya’s ex-husband is pressuring her to sell her London house. On top of that, her old mentor Arthur has just died.

After a bitter and brutal falling out with him, Freya abandoned not just him, but the career she loved and the small village she grew up in. Her resentment is still strong, but her beloved aunt needs her help to deal with Arthur’s death.

It’s quickly clear to Freya that there’s something not quite right – maybe even suspicious – about Arthur’s death. Before she knows it, she’s sucked into helping her Aunt Carole find the truth.

I really enjoyed this. It has the light touch of a lot of cozy mysteries – not too much explicit gore, but the distinct sense that everyone’s up to something nefarious. A number of the characters are suitably eccentric (particularly Aunt Carole) without actually being weird. The majority of the action takes place in a small English village and a significant part in one isolated mansion.

However, modern readers tend to expect a greater depth of characterisation than older cozy mysteries offered. Miller delivers in this regard with strong, vivid characters. Several are very empathetic, particularly Freya. Most readers will delight in Carole’s behaviour and will want to see more of her.

Miller has a family background in antiques, and it shows. She provides information that feels accurate and detailed, although she doesn’t go into great depth about matters unrelated to the plot. It made Freya seem competent and professional, even though she was a bit rusty. I enjoyed seeing her come back into her own in the professional sense.

Most crime readers are going to enjoy this immensely. The overall impression is lively, with the sense you’ve just read something light but satisfying. The plot (including the all-important reveal) is well worked out, the background and setting believable, and the characters strong.

This is the first in a series, although it stands alone, and most readers will look forward with enthusiasm to the next instalment.

