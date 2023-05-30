BOOK CLUB: Sit, Stay, Love

Click to rate this book! [Total: 4 Average: 5 ]

Sit, Stay, Love by Australian author Amy Hutton is a lighthearted romance fun fiction novel at its best. It is a simple feel-good story of love that’ll bring a smile to your face and leave you feeling warm inside.

Owning a pet rescue shelter was not easy but Sera Madden could not imagine doing anything else, she named the shelter Rose’s Rescue after her grandmother who also had a love for animals.

At times it’s hard to get by, but she has great support from her long-time friend Dr Toby McManus, who owns the Petside Vet Clinic. Their friendship is platonic, and Sera never saw it any different, even though they had spent many nights cuddled up on the couch watching movies.

When Sera unexpectedly meets drop-dead gorgeous actor, Ethan James, she feels a schoolgirl giddiness. Saving him from a friendly German Shepherd is the icing on the cake.

Ethan is back in Sydney and has landed an amazing role. The only problem is his co-star is a dog and he hasn’t let on to the director – he has a fear of them. Knowing Sera owns a pet rescue, he asks for help in conquering his phobia.

With time spent together, Sera and Ethan soon develop mutual feelings that neither can deny. However, when Toby shows his true feelings, things become complicated. Now Sera has two men to choose between and does not know which way to turn. Will she choose Ethan or Toby, and will it be the right choice?

Amy Hutton offers a delicious treat for rom-com lovers in Sit, Stay, Love. With vibrant characters and an engaging plot, the author takes readers on a ride with this thoroughly entertaining love story full of humour and heart. The plot is well-paced, with the narrative moving smoothly without a single hitch, it is a clean romantic comedy and a fun story with many laugh-out-loud moments.

The characters pop off the pages with distinct quirks and qualities that make them memorable.

Sera, our protagonist, is gorgeous, kind, and selfless in all her deeds. She’s very easy to relate to, showcasing the importance of friendship and working together. You can’t help but want her happily ever after.

Toby, I adored he is the kind of character you root for and cheer on from the very beginning. He is such a sweetheart and a true friend, I found myself thoroughly invested in him winning Sera over. I enjoyed the way the author builds up the tension, creating jealousy and emotional conflict.

I didn’t like Ethan at first, but over time, warmed up to him, spending time together Sera’s and Ethan’s personalities complement each other in a way that feels organic and compelling. They have great chemistry and, combined with the witty dialogue and light-hearted banter, it makes for an absorbing read.

I love books with animals, especially when they are rescue, any self-respecting animal lover will fall in love with these four-legged characters, just like people, they deserve to be happy and to be loved.

I had a wonderful time reading this novel. Sit, Stay, Love should be at the top of every romance reader’s to-read list. I highly recommend it.

Thank you, Beauty and Lace and Simon & Schuster Australia for the opportunity to read and review.

