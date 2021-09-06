BOOK CLUB: She Who Became the Sun

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 4 ]

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan is one of our new book club reads.

The Zhu family lived in a one-room wooden hut. Once there were grandparents, parents, and seven children. The drought has reduced the family to three. The “girl”, her next older brother Zhu Chongba and their father.



Zhu Chongba has always been considered the lucky child, this is confirmed by the village seer who sees greatness in his future. For the “girl” she sees nothingness.

Bandits attack the village and Zhu Chongba and their father dies. How can this be, as her brother’s destiny was to be one of greatness!?



Desperate to survive, the “girl” takes her brother’s name and identity and enters a monastery. Disguised as a male novice, Zhu learns just how ruthless she can be to survive.





The author has included a Historical Note in the front of the book. This helps to understand the China of the 14th Century. The feudal estates, the warlords, the bandits, and the peasant rebellions of that time.



The book follows historical events but takes liberties using fiction and fantasy.



“She Who Became the Sun” follows the “girl”, now named Zhu Chongba’s journey. She believes that by taking her brother’s name and lucky destiny that she will rise to greatness.



I enjoyed this book. Although it may not be a book for everyone.



There are graphic battles, villains, brutal deceptions and is full of complex characters. Plus a strong-willed female who will do absolutely anything in her quest to become “The Emperor”.



This book is the first in a series. I am sure I will be reading the next book to see if Zhu Chongba will achieve her goal.



Thank you to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan.

4 stars.

Author: Shelley Parker-Chan

ISBN: 9781529043396

Copy courtesy of Pan Macmillan

A selection of our members are reading She Who Became the Sun. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.