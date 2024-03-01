BOOK CLUB: Shattered Lives

Click to rate this book! [Total: 4 Average: 4.5 ]

Shattered Lives by Australian authors Peter Seymour with Jason K. Foster is a work of non-fiction in the true crime, and social issues subgenres. It is best suited to the mature adult reading audience.

True crime stories have always fascinated us. Because some events are so inconceivable, they beggar belief. Seymour and Foster take readers on a journey through the events leading up to, surrounding, and after the murder of Nick Hanes in 2000. He was an innocent man on his way home after a night out with his mates. Two hundred and fifty metres from home, his life was brutally taken from him by two men.

Filled with meaningful commentary and analysis of the crime it made it difficult to put down. It is packed with details about Nick and his life and family, not to mention Seymour and other detectives involved as they hunt down the perpetrators. No leads, no clues, and no witnesses — it goes into detail on how they finally caught the two men.

The story is told in a straightforward, respectful manner and the words will make you feel everything. It’s written with every emotion (of which there are many) and will reach deep to your core. It is a sad tale, incredibly harrowing to read, but sheds so much light on a horrific crime and personal impact.

Whilst reading the story the case will make the reader realise just how hard everyone in various police departments works to get justice for the families who have lost a loved one. Apart from the case itself, the ramifications of the event and the effect it has on one’s mental health such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, aggression, guilt, and a heightened sense of vulnerability is devastating.

This is more than just the story of a life cut short. It also brings home the fact that a murder investigation is complicated and frustrating and weighs heavily on those trying to solve the case.

Without doubt, Seymour was committed to his work. He has seen it all and suffers from it. This will not be what every person goes through. However, it’s a worthwhile piece of work and gives you valuable insight into what can go on behind the scenes.

I commend Peter Seymour for his service as a police officer, detective, and police prosecutor. The aftermath of crime is sordid, tragic, and ugly. I thank you for such an insightful book.

If you are a true crime fan Shattered Lives will hold your attention from the first page to the last.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Shattered Lives. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

