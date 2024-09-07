BOOK CLUB: Sarah Evans

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

Sarah Evans by Bernice Barry is a historical, suspenseful, and captivating tale of suffering, strength and resilience. It is the story of Sarah Evans — an actual person.

In London in 1813, the body of a small boy was found in the river with a brick tied around his waist. His death was not an accident but murder. The child is recognised as George Evans and his mother Sarah is arrested and charged with his murder. This is a crime punishable by hanging.

Sarah is already known to the constabulary. She was born into poverty, illiterate and believes she has no rights at all. With her friend Lucy they struggle daily to find food and shelter.

Sarah, at age 18, is falsely accused of theft and sentenced to transportation to New South Wales. Dreading her fate as she had heard horrific stories of convict voyages and of life in New South Wales she is relieved when Thomas Aris saves her. She is placed under his care as a servant in his household.

Thomas Aris is the Governor of London’s notorious prison, Coldbath Fields.

Sarah welcomes her new life, but it quickly becomes apparent she might have been better off had she been transported as a convict to NSW.

Sarah’s world is one of cruelty, corruption, and exploitation — a world where the law disregards women. On the other hand, Lucy has been sent to NSW as a convict for a life of remarkable opportunities and freedom.

Sarah leaves the Aris household but she cannot escape Thomas Aris’ control over her. It is a time in London when prison and political reform are greatly needed.

Sarah meets Catherine Despard, a strong woman seeking reforms. As Sarah faces challenge after challenge, she realises no one can take away your thoughts and the freedom of your mind.

Sarah’s resilience is admirable as she fights for her own rights and her life. The story is told by herself, her friend Lucy and Henry Jones the clerk of the court.

The book is a captivating and thought-provoking read as we learn the circumstances leading up to George’s death and await Sarah’s fate.

Sarah Evans is a real person, as are all the supporting characters. Bernice Barry came across Sarah’s story while reading transcripts of court cases at The Old Bailey.

Using the actual transcript and cleverly filling in the gaps of Sarah’s life she has created this interesting and suspenseful story. Thank you, Bernice, for writing this — it is important these stories are told so we do not forget the suffering and journey of generations of women who have come before us.

The book is easy to read, events flow and the characters are relatable. Well worth reading. Five stars.

