BOOK CLUB: Rustic Denim Love

Rustic Denim Love by Frances Dall’Alba is book 4 of the Australian at Heart series. It is a suspenseful story of romance, family drama and secrets. Throw in an unsolved murder, a theft, a wedding, a death, a serious illness, beautiful Australian settings, some humour and unexpected twists and you have a great read.

Zoe MacDonald is the manager of the famous Historic Village in Herberton, a town two hours inland from Cairns. Zoe loves every display in The Village as it takes her to a different time and place, away from her family problems. Her parents are not getting on and her demanding sister with money problems adds to the stress.

Zoe has a wonderful relationship with the senior citizens who volunteer at The Village, especially Mavis and Syd. Zoe plans an updated brochure to promote The Village and increase tourism. To make it happen, she employs a marketing manager.

American Flynn De Wiljes takes the marketing job. He has a secret reason to visit Herberton.

Flynn and his sister Melita were adopted by different families after the death of their parents in a car accident. He found Melita after registering his DNA with a search agency. Melita migrated to Australia and has a successful business in Queensland. While with Melita, his long-forgotten uploaded DNA history has turned up a match in Herberton.

It appears one of their parents spent time in Australia prior to their marriage in Boston. Flynn is keeping the possibility of an older half-brother who is related to the founder of Herberton a secret until he has a chance to check it out. Hence, the job of researching and compiling a brochure on the history of the town has come at an excellent time.

His arrival in Zoe’s reception area coincides with an emergency, a grass fire is burning towards The Village. Zoe enlists the tall, handsome stranger in reception to help. As they work together fighting the fire, tripping causes them to tumble together down the cliff face and end up in the river below. They both realise an unexpected chemistry exists between them. It took Zoe a whole two seconds to fall in love with his laugh.

Flynn discovers an unsolved murder that involves his family, which he sets about to solve. Zoe discovers her own family has secrets that they expect her to keep, leading to some tough decisions for Zoe.

Let’s hope these two wonderful characters can sort out their family dramas and have the life together they deserve.

The book is well-written and easy to read with the twists keeping you engaged. It does stand alone, however, the previous books enhance the storyline.

The best marketing person the Historic Village in Herberton could ever have is Frances Dall’Alba! The Village is an actual tourist attraction that is rated as an amazing outdoor museum. A place I will definitely visit when on holiday that way.

