BOOK CLUB: Resistance and Revenge

Resistance and Revenge by Catherine McCullagh is a fictional story of survival and courage set in war times.

Set in 1941 in rural England, the village is in the grip of occupation. Louisa Carmody’s husband Tom has returned from fighting and he’s wounded and struggling from the horrors he witnessed. The new Tom bears little resemblance to the man she married.

Tom’s father is Lord Branston and he fought in World War I. William and Tom aren’t seen as a threat to the occupiers and are free to live and work on the Branston estate. The manor and farm have seen better days.

Louisa has noticed William and Tom have become secretive. Men appear day or night and she is expected to find food to feed them. It is clear to Louisa that William and Tom are involved in some sort of resistance.

The occupiers also expect to be fed, turning up at any time and searching the property. Louisa works hard to keep the farm and the house running.

There are collaborators in the village informing their friends and neighbours. Louisa knows she can trust no one and needs to be careful and wary of strangers. She has strength and resilience and will do anything to protect those she cares for.

Their lives are at stake. All they can do is hold out and hope for the Allied invasion to happen soon.

The book has plenty of action, death, betrayal, and suspense gripping you to the very end. It is a very clever twist on the German Occupation of France during World War II.

As Catherine McCullagh says “Apart from the Channel Islands, Britain was never invaded, but it was certainly a possibility and one that the British Government never truly dismissed.” That is certainly something to think about!

I loved the book and found the historical aspect very informative on village and estate life during the era. There are many wonderful characters but Louisa is fantastic and holds all the characters and events together.

The writing style is easy to read and follow. The cover is well done and draws you in. The book is well worth reading.

