BOOK CLUB: Power and Obsession

Power and Obsession by Catherine McCullagh dragged me in instantly with its view of an alternate history.

This story is set in the UK during the Second World War. It gives a view of how things would have been if England had been invaded and taken over by Nazi Germany.

With England now under German rule, the English must fight to survive. Their King and his family have fled the country to remain safe.

The Germans in control invite the Duke of Windsor to return to the country and promise him the crown. He had previously left England and his crown behind to marry.

Then we have Emilia Shaw. An acquaintance asks her to apply for a job in the offices of the ruling Germans. She ends up working for the very good-looking but ruthless SS General Oskar Voight, and all the while she is running a very high risk as she works for the resistance.

This book was a captivating read full of suspense. It gives a scary view of what many say came so close to being — with the Germans ruling England and their documented plans for the country. How very different our world would be today if this had occurred.

This is a 500+ page book so it’s one that you can really get into. There is a little bit of everything with mystery, romance, and suspense. The super awesome thing is that at the end of the book, it says those magic words — to be continued…. I can’t wait for more.

