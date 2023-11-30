BOOK CLUB: Never Ever Forever

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

Never Ever Forever by Australian author Karina May is a wholesome work of fiction in the contemporary romance, interpersonal drama, and slice-of-life subgenres.

Rosie Royce knows she needs to make a change. Six years ago, her childhood sweetheart Wes Preston hopped on a plane and left her feeling shattered and betrayed. Nursing feelings of heartache and rejection, she spends her nights alone.

Tired of dating apps, she quits her demanding marketing career in Sydney to start a new life in Mudgee.

Landing a job at the local radio station Gold 86.7 FM, Rosie meets her co-host, celebrity Vet Dr Markus Abrahams. He is handsome and well put together — but also gets on her nerves.

I enjoyed how Rosie and Markus met in a typical everyday type of encounter instead of swiping left or right. Working together makes for some highly realistic interactions between the two.

This is a wonderfully written chick-lit read that had me laughing, shaking my head in frustration, and smiling most of the way. The style of writing is fast-paced and smoothly presented. I loved that the plot was unpredictable, especially when Wes reappears.

Readers will eagerly turn the pages to see where the relationship leads. Will he be Rosie’s happily ever after?

May worked her magic and made her characters shine, Rosie is independently headstrong and has the drive to chase after ideas and dreams. I found Markus to be charming, determined and a strong well-developed male lead.

Wes is sweet and kind and never overwhelms Rosie, he is always there for her and waits for her to reach out at her own pace.

The supporting characters add a layer of charm to the story, they are likable, easy to relate to, and all have strong personalities. Cedric is such a delight and Jenny is incredibly supportive.

I thoroughly enjoyed how the story took you out of a country town to the hustle and bustle of India with its unique culture. The author depicted it so beautifully that I could imagine it vividly.

This is a wholesome love story filled with humour, drama, romance, and flirtatious scenes that will especially appeal to hopeless romantics. Karina May brings together a colourful modern fairy tale that is bound to win the hearts of readers.

Never Ever Forever proves that risk-taking, leaving your comfort zone, and accepting change can benefit you. It is a story to treasure and perfect for the summer season.

I highly recommend it to readers who enjoy romantic adventures.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Never Ever Forever by Karina May. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

