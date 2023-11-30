BOOK CLUB: Never Ever Forever

Never Ever Forever by Australian author Karina May is a wholesome work of fiction in the contemporary romance, interpersonal drama, and slice-of-life subgenres.
Rosie Royce knows she needs to make a change. Six years ago, her childhood sweetheart Wes Preston hopped on a plane and left her feeling shattered and betrayed. Nursing feelings of heartache and rejection, she spends her nights alone.
Tired of dating apps, she quits her demanding marketing career in Sydney to start a new life in Mudgee.
Landing a job at the local radio station Gold 86.7 FM, Rosie meets her co-host, celebrity Vet Dr Markus Abrahams. He is handsome and well put together — but also gets on her nerves.
I enjoyed how Rosie and Markus met in a typical everyday type of encounter instead of swiping left or right. Working together makes for some highly realistic interactions between the two.
This is a wonderfully written chick-lit read that had me laughing, shaking my head in frustration, and smiling most of the way. The style of writing is fast-paced and smoothly presented. I loved that the plot was unpredictable, especially when Wes reappears.
Readers will eagerly turn the pages to see where the relationship leads. Will he be Rosie’s happily ever after?
May worked her magic and made her characters shine, Rosie is independently headstrong and has the drive to chase after ideas and dreams. I found Markus to be charming, determined and a strong well-developed male lead.
Wes is sweet and kind and never overwhelms Rosie, he is always there for her and waits for her to reach out at her own pace.
The supporting characters add a layer of charm to the story, they are likable, easy to relate to, and all have strong personalities. Cedric is such a delight and Jenny is incredibly supportive.
I thoroughly enjoyed how the story took you out of a country town to the hustle and bustle of India with its unique culture. The author depicted it so beautifully that I could imagine it vividly.
This is a wholesome love story filled with humour, drama, romance, and flirtatious scenes that will especially appeal to hopeless romantics. Karina May brings together a colourful modern fairy tale that is bound to win the hearts of readers.
Never Ever Forever proves that risk-taking, leaving your comfort zone, and accepting change can benefit you. It is a story to treasure and perfect for the summer season.
I highly recommend it to readers who enjoy romantic adventures.
My love of books started at a very young age. My mum has always been a reader and encouraged me to read, buying me endless book from classic fairy tales advancing to the world of Enid Blyton, CS Lewis, Louisa May Alcott, Kathryn Kenny, Carolyn Keene, Francine Pascal. In my adult years the list of authors is endless and every room in my house is filled with books.
One of my favourite novels is Narnia which has always has a special place in my heart. I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 1978 and when I was given this book to read it let me escape to another world where I felt like I was in the book with all the characters, it wasfun and exciting to escape from reality and eased the ups and downs of the disease at such a young age.
In books nothing is impossible and there is endless potential and hundreds of places to explore or being taken to places that are only made up from the authors’ great minds, the past and future to navigate, characters lives you step into taking you on an emotional rollercoaster ride or being scared out of your wits. I can experience things that I can’t in real life because they’re not possible or real. It challenges my perspective and mindset expanding my worldview.
I find joy, comfort and peace with books, many people may not get it, but I know bookworms like me truly understand. Reading makes my heart happy.