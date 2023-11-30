BOOK CLUB CHIC LIT

BOOK CLUB: Never Ever Forever

November 27, 2023
melissat
5 Comments
Never Ever Forever by Australian author Karina May is a wholesome work of fiction in the contemporary romance, interpersonal drama, and slice-of-life subgenres.

Rosie Royce knows she needs to make a change. Six years ago, her childhood sweetheart Wes Preston hopped on a plane and left her feeling shattered and betrayed. Nursing feelings of heartache and rejection, she spends her nights alone. 

Tired of dating apps, she quits her demanding marketing career in Sydney to start a new life in Mudgee.

Landing a job at the local radio station Gold 86.7 FM, Rosie meets her co-host, celebrity Vet Dr Markus Abrahams. He is handsome and well put together — but also gets on her nerves. 

I enjoyed how Rosie and Markus met in a typical everyday type of encounter instead of swiping left or right. Working together makes for some highly realistic interactions between the two.

This is a wonderfully written chick-lit read that had me laughing, shaking my head in frustration, and smiling most of the way. The style of writing is fast-paced and smoothly presented. I loved that the plot was unpredictable, especially when Wes reappears.

Readers will eagerly turn the pages to see where the relationship leads. Will he be Rosie’s happily ever after?

May worked her magic and made her characters shine, Rosie is independently headstrong and has the drive to chase after ideas and dreams. I found Markus to be charming, determined and a strong well-developed male lead. 

Wes is sweet and kind and never overwhelms Rosie, he is always there for her and waits for her to reach out at her own pace.

The supporting characters add a layer of charm to the story, they are likable, easy to relate to, and all have strong personalities. Cedric is such a delight and Jenny is incredibly supportive. 

I thoroughly enjoyed how the story took you out of a country town to the hustle and bustle of India with its unique culture. The author depicted it so beautifully that I could imagine it vividly.

This is a wholesome love story filled with humour, drama, romance, and flirtatious scenes that will especially appeal to hopeless romantics. Karina May brings together a colourful modern fairy tale that is bound to win the hearts of readers. 

Never Ever Forever proves that risk-taking, leaving your comfort zone, and accepting change can benefit you. It is a story to treasure and perfect for the summer season.

I highly recommend it to readers who enjoy romantic adventures.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Never Ever Forever by Karina May. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

5 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Never Ever Forever

  1. Thank you for the copy of Never Ever Forever by Karina May.

    Rosie Royce has had a few changes throughout her life. She now lives in Mudgee doing breakfast radio. Her former job was in Sydney in a marketing office. Her mother deserted the family years ago, but she has lots of love with and support from her father and his fiancee. Her childhood sweetheart Wes Preston left for overseas and never came back. Her best friends Penny and Ange are in Sydney, but she she is back and forth all the time.

    She quite enjoys her radio job, especially her boss Cedric – we all need to work for someone like him. That is, until she gets a new co-host Dr Markus Abrahams who is nice one minute and chaotic the next. She has a school reunion which Wes attends bringing up old hurts. This sets her on a journey to India with Markus for her radio show. It seems to be the tranquil change she needs.

    Rosie’s journey has some twists and turns. Will she get her happily ever after and, if so, who with? I enjoyed the way issues were dealt with in this book and the way they were explained. There were more twists and turns than I could mention otherwise I would be giving things away. I also enjoyed the characters in the fringe, they were people I’d like to be friends with. Highly recommend as a book about finding your place and your people in life.

  2. Never Ever Forever.

    Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan McMillan publishers for my copy to read and review.

    I have heard many great things about Karina May but this is the first I have read of her work and I loved it.

    Rosie Royce is starting anew, new town, new job and new cat. She has it all but is she ready for new love…

    Wes Preston, her long lost ex boyfriend comes into the picture and then there is her handsome new radio cohost, Dr Markus Abrahams. So will Rosie find her forever?

    I really enjoyed getting to know the characters as well as following the excellent adventures including a trip to India!

    I would recommend this book to anyone who loves a good romance with a twist.

  3. Never Ever Forever by Karina May is a fun ,modern romantic story told in a humorous way.
    Rosie Royce knows her life needs to change!
    She is stuck in the past since childhood sweetheart Wes Preston left her to go overseas six years ago. She still thinks about him.Wes has never contacted her, she briefly considers that it is quite possibly because after all she did block him!
    Time to move on. Her Tinder dates are disastrous.

    Changing careers and moving to the country town of Mudgee seems a good place to start.
    Rosie has accepted a job as a radio co host. It turns out she is working with attractive, celebrity Vet Dr Markus Abraham.
    Just as Rosie is wondering if he is the one, Wes appears back in her life.

    Any romance becomes complicated when you have choices!

    Rosie is a great character. To the world she appears vibrant, quick witted and full of life, but deep down she is dealing with abandonment by an absent mother who walked out when she was eight. Rosie’s insecurities are dealt with in a sensitive way.
    Her supporting characters are so much fun.
    It is a great read!

  4. Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan McMillan for the opportunity to read Never Ever Forever by Karina May.

    I really enjoyed this is book its a lovely read full of humour and romance!

    Rosie’s journey to Mudgee and India, the new people she meets and the old ones she reconnects with make for a delightful story with well rounded characters and a interesting plot. Once started I couldn’t wait to find out what happens next!

    I felt like I knew Rosie so well by the end and I was sad to say goodbye. Overall this is a great read for anyone and the perfect Christmas present.

    Thanks again!

  5. Never Ever Forever by Karina May had me hooked from the very beginning. So much so I read it in a day – housework can wait right?

    Breakfast radio host Rosie just wants to find love. But there are limited Tinder options in her new home town of Mudgee. Her friends say she is picky, her producer wants her to hook up with her hunky, celebrity co-host Dr Markus Abrahams and her childhood sweetheart Wes Preston turns up after breaking her heart 6 years ago. What’s a girl to do!

    With well-developed characters that you can really picture and relate to as well as a few plot twists to keep you guessing, this is a thoroughly enjoyable read that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

    Thank you Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan Australia for the opportunity to read and review this utterly delightful book.

