BOOK CLUB: Lord Somerton’s Heir

Being a lover of historical romances, naturally I loved Lord Somerton’s Heir by Alison Stuart. I adored everything from the book cover to the characters, to the storyline.



Sebastian Adler grew up in a happy household. He always knew his father, Reverend Adler was his stepfather. His mother had always been evasive when he asked about his real father. On his parent’s deaths, he took on the responsibility for his younger brother and sister.

Sebastian joined the army to support them. While overseas he falls in love and marries Inez, tragically she is murdered. Not caring if he lives or dies, he fights courageously at Waterloo. He is seriously injured and returned to a make-shift hospital in London. He dreams a mysterious and beautiful lady has appeared and insisted he is Lord Somerton.



Isabel, Lady Somerton, is a widow. She had not been blessed with children, so her husband’s heir is his first cousin Sebastian. It has taken her six months, but she has finally found Sebastian and when he is well enough she can hand over the responsibility of the Branstone Country Estate and the London House. Then she is free!



Sebastian finds to his amazement, that he actually is the new Lord Somerton. He also discovers that with inheritance come problems. The debts, the dark secrets, blackmail, and kidnapping… there are a few things to keep you enthralled!



Then there is the romance. Will Sebastian find love again? Will Isabel find happiness?

An excellent read.

