BOOK CLUB: Last Chance in Paris

Last Chance in Paris by Irish author Lynda Marron is a beautiful story of love, sorrow, recovery and second chances.

Married couple Claire and Ronan from Cork have recently gone through a traumatic event and their marriage is struggling. Ronan suggests a short trip to Paris knowing that problems should not be ignored and hopeful they can take steps to recover the love they once had for each other.

Hesitantly Claire agrees to go but she doesn’t know how a trip away will fulfill the emptiness inside her. Will the depth of their heartache be the end, or is it just the beginning of something new?

Interspersed throughout the story are the lives of four other characters. Dan, an American law student is living in Paris on a study break, his time is almost over but he has a major decision to make. Fleeing from war-torn Ukraine, Yeva a young refugee is on the streets trying to provide for her sister and seek a better life in Paris trying to uphold the promise she made with her father.

Harry is a successful Hollywood producer who has burnt many bridges over the years making it impossible to return to those situations, releasing his errors he looks to the city of love to restore his ways. Living in Dijon for all her life now widowed Mireille is on a journey of the unknown from her past but hopeful of what lies ahead for her future.

The narrative moves along steadily, allowing readers to understand the characters’ situations and what brought them to Paris. The multiple perspectives help you understand their motivations and fears. Marron has developed each incredibly well with realistic flaws and strengths, to the extent that you really get to know them and wish for only the best outcome.

Last Chance in Paris is more impressive because it is Lynda Marron’s first novel and I am in awe. It is a captivating story that had me reading nonstop, eager to get to the end and see how it played out. I love how the reader is shown the exploration of personal growth and resilience in life-changing decisions. It’s a heart-warming story, one that spreads a message of hope for anyone who has loved and lost; there is always a way forward and life really does go on.

Paris is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. You will get lost in the description and visualise yourself strolling through the city admiring its architectural beauty, along with the boulevards, the parks, and monuments whilst breathing in the smell of the street vendors and cafes. Paris is grand in the truest sense, and it will make you want to visit seeing it through the eyes of the characters. The French quotes added throughout the book were a lovely addition.

The cover has such a sweeping feel that matches the novel’s epic tale. I’m especially drawn to the use of colour palette, and type with its perfect layout. I would be immediately drawn to this book on a shelf because of its clear consideration of every detail. The images in the windows feel intriguing and emotional.

When a story can teach so much and be so entertaining, I consider it a success and I will look for that author’s name in the future. I highly recommend it to fans of the genre.

