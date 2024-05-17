BOOK CLUB: If I Should Lose You

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

I have read and enjoyed many of Natasha Lester’s historical fiction novels. But, this didn’t prepare me for the emotional impact of “If I Should Lose You”. If you have ever loved someone, anyone, Lester’s latest novel will yank your heart out and stomp on it.

Camille is a donor coordinator and nurse who counsels and supports families donating organs. This is ironic, as her own three-year-old daughter Addie desperately needs an organ. While Camille is ethically bound to keep her professional role and her maternal role separate, she can’t help the emotional overlap.

In many ways, Camille feels she’s alone with her daughter’s illness. Her husband seems to have checked out, always at work, never at the hospital, and rarely present even when physically at home.

In the midst of this emotional turmoil, Camille is invited to curate an exhibition of the art of her late father, juxtaposed with the art of her late mother’s lover. Although Camille welcomes the challenge to the artistic part of her that’s lain unused for years, she does not welcome the additional turmoil that comes from exploring her mother’s life.

This is a novel about love and loss, but Lester doesn’t confine herself to just one kind of loss. There’s a strong exploration of the relationship between mothers and children – they happen to be daughters, in each generation, but I’m not sure that’s significant. Lester also shows a sensitive eye for the loss of love, as a marriage goes cold, and for the obsessive passion that a new lover can bring.

This is a complex novel – no relationship ever sits alone. Each is intertwined in a network of others, past and present. And yet, textually, it’s an easy read: Lester’s understated style helps the pages turn fast and keeps the focus on the emotions evoked rather than the words.

We spend most of the novel in Camille’s heart and head. I found Lester’s almost distant narrative style incredibly effective in drawing me in: it didn’t distance me, it just gave the sense of a woman who is keeping herself at a remove from her own emotions in order to function. Camille is well aware that she’s doing it, but can’t envision how she could handle her emotionally fraught days without some ice in her veins.

Readers will quickly engage with Camille. Lester tends to steer away from cheap heart-string-tugging strategies, instead drawing readers deeply into Camille’s emotions and then letting them share her agony.

This is not a happy novel, but my goodness it is worth reading. It is beautiful and devastating and the kind of novel that you’ll remember for a long long time.

