BOOK CLUB: How We Became Human

Tim Dean will certainly get you thinking with the book “How We Became Human”.

His common sense and calm approach to the way we humans behave is wonderful to read.

I found that I would read a section of the book, then have to read it aloud to a friend, and we would discuss our thoughts. I feel like I have already read the book three times over.

The book covers such things as religion, different political views, social media dramas, and outrage addiction, gender equality, racial issues, and more.

Tim gives suggestions on how we can better cope with some of today’s issues.



This really is a brilliant read and so very worth your time. Like me, I am sure it will get you thinking and wanting to share with others.

Author: Tim Dean

ISBN: 9781760982010

Copy courtesy of Pan MacMillan