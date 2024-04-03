BOOK CLUB: How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom

Click to rate this book! [Total: 5 Average: 3.8 ]

Stacey Jackson has had some amazing experiences in life. In her book “How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom” she shares a few of them.

She weaves her memories into the story of Star. She’s a woman who is working hard at making her way in the music industry and at the same time raising her children on her own after the passing of her husband.

Star is invited to the USA to meet up with ‘THE MOST FAMOUS RAPPER IN THE WORLD’ so she leaves her children in the care of her trusted nanny and heads overseas.

She is pinning all her hopes and dreams on this promised recording as her husband’s restaurant business has hit hard times since the COVID shutdown.

The USA trip proves to be very frustrating as the rapper is a no-show day after day. Star decides to give up and head home to see what is going on with the millions of dramatic texts and calls from her mother regarding how untrustworthy the nanny is.

But, this is when the rapper finally appears and not only does the recording go ahead, but it seems this rapper will transform Star’s life in many ways.

I really enjoyed this story and loved how it was loosely based on real-life events. It’s not hard to work out who THE MOST FAMOUS RAPPER IN THE WORLD is based on.

This is a fun read for a rainy weekend.

