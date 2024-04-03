BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom

March 27, 2024
meedee
5 Comments
Stacey Jackson has had some amazing experiences in life. In her book “How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom” she shares a few of them.

She weaves her memories into the story of Star. She’s a woman who is working hard at making her way in the music industry and at the same time raising her children on her own after the passing of her husband.

Star is invited to the USA to meet up with ‘THE MOST FAMOUS RAPPER IN THE WORLD’  so she leaves her children in the care of her trusted nanny and heads overseas.

She is pinning all her hopes and dreams on this promised recording as her husband’s restaurant business has hit hard times since the COVID shutdown.

How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom

The USA trip proves to be very frustrating as the rapper is a no-show day after day. Star decides to give up and head home to see what is going on with the millions of dramatic texts and calls from her mother regarding how untrustworthy the nanny is.

But, this is when the rapper finally appears and not only does the recording go ahead, but it seems this rapper will transform Star’s life in many ways.

I really enjoyed this story and loved how it was loosely based on real-life events. It’s not hard to work out who THE MOST FAMOUS RAPPER IN THE WORLD is based on.

This is a fun read for a rainy weekend.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom by Stacey Jackson. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

5 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom

  1. I’m sorry, but this book did absolutely nothing for me. I liked the storyline initially, but then the repetitiveness of Star’s problems and the issues with THE MOST FAMOUS RAPPER IN THE WORLD was too much for me. I know in the above review it talks about being loosely based on real life events and that it was easy to work out who THE MOST FAMOUS RAPPER IN THE WORLD was, but I missed that and have no idea who the story is about. I’m looking forward to reading more reviews on this to see if I can pick up the secret that I obviously missed. Thank you Beauty and Lace for letting me read this book.

  2. Hmm, not a story I enjoyed! After initially feeling excitement when I started reading it, I then generally lost focus on the storyline.
    Stephanie Bloom has an established and exciting career as a pop star and seems to successfully run her late husband’s restaurant empire.
    Financial troubles and concerns about her children’s future schooling and being able to maintain her lifestyle of wealth she is given the opportunity to record with The Most Famous Rapper of the world. This may help her dreams come true.

  3. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the offer to review How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom by Stacey Jackson.

    Stephanie Bloom details how a pop star like herself gets to record with the most famous rapper in the world. This would help her and her children enormously financially. It seems like an amazing life and the book is loosely based on real events. It is not the type of book I would normally read, I can’t say I enjoyed it that much but it was a short read.

  4. This book took about 50% through for me to really get into it. Some scenes felt exhausting, due to the problem after problem stopping the FMC from getting to the goal of recording with THE MOST FAMOUS RAPPER IN THE WORLD.

    Seeing that phrase written out time and time again also got a little exhausting, but it did leave it up to the readers imagination on who this person could be based off.

    The authors Stacey and Ruth did a great job with the writing and there were times I felt overwhelmed reading it because of the great story telling they did. You could feel the FMCS stress level rising.

    I do feel that after finishing it I’m still not entirely sure how the gangsta rapper made her a better mom. Seemed like he didn’t do a lot in the book, other than being spoke of alot.

    It was inspiring to think that no matter your age, you can still go after your dreams. Even if they seem outlandish. Sometimes a series of dominos fall into place and makes your dream come true.

    I received this book from Stacey Jackson directly and in partnership with beauty and lace magazine. I am so thankful I got to read it:

  5. Initially I found this story hard to take as it seemed so far fetched. After reading the author bio at the back, things started sliding into place, and I realised that the story is in parts semi-autobiographical. Knowing this actually helped me to simply enjoy the story rather than question it.

    The story follows Star’s musical journey in a collaboration with THE MOST FAMOUS RAPPER IN THE WORLD. It was unfortunately this that annoyed me a bit, not the collaboration itself, but the upper case mystery reference regularly dropped in the story. I would have enjoyed it more had a fictional name been used, or the artist the author did collaborate with.

    Beside from the non-referenced regular name dropping, I did enjoy the story, especially the way the character dealt with all life was throwing at her, which was a lot.

    The end of the book provided a chapter for the next in the “series”, however, it lacked context and seems to come from mid book. While I may seek it out, I would have liked to know that the next story has more detail on what happened next rather than a seemingly brand new adventure.

