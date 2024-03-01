BOOK CLUB: Gone

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Gone by Glenna Thomson is a riveting fictional crime thriller with family drama and grief. It is set in rural Australia, where the mystery and suspense keep you guessing to the very end.

Eliza is 14, and her sister Rebecca is 17. They used to be close, but that changed once Rebecca considered herself grown up.

On the last day of school in 1984, the bell rang 90 minutes early, leaving them a long wait for the school bus. The sisters and their friends went to the showgrounds to wait, and Eliza watched Rebecca peacefully sit in the shade of a tree reading a book.

A car arrives in a cloud of dust. It is their mother, Diane Bundy. Diane angrily confronts Rebecca accusing her of stealing money from her purse. The fight between mother and daughter is nasty and witnessed by their school friends. Rebecca refuses to get in the car.

Both girls are embarrassed and humiliated by their mother’s behaviour.

Eliza’s last view of her sister, was Rebecca hurrying away through the shadows of the Morten Bay fig trees and vanishing behind the toilet block to go back to school and catch the bus home. However, Rebecca didn’t come home, she was gone.

The police didn’t take the missing person’s report too seriously. After all, teenagers and parents have rows, and she would come home when she had calmed down.

But, Rebecca didn’t come home!

Did she simply run away or has she met foul play? Rumours surface and there is no shortage of suspects. Eliza is not sure she knew her sister at all. The main suspect is Rebecca’s boyfriend, but he insists he is innocent and says someone must know something. He was right, someone did.

It was 38 years before Eliza knew what had happened and who was responsible.

The emotional trauma for Eliza and the family is devastating. Her parents are living in the past, while Eliza is willing them to live in the present and take notice of her.

The writing style is descriptive and so easy to read, it draws you in and you are right there with Eliza.

Eliza narrates the story, sharing every thought and emotion. She is such a powerful character.

The suspense of Rebecca’s fate plus Eliza’s own journey keeps you turning every page to get to the climactic end.

Gone is one of the best books I have read in a while. I was right there with Eliza and her parents hanging on to every emotion they shared and desperately wanting to know what happened to Rebecca.

Excellent read, definitely 5 stars.

You may also like In at the Deep End:

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Gone by Glenna Thomson. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.