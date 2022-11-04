BOOK CLUB: East of Alice

BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

November 3, 2022
annesteer
2 Comments
East of Alice by Annie Seaton is a suspenseful mystery, with a touch of romance and an insight into
pioneering settler’s lives, joys, and hardships in the Australian outback.

In 1886, William Woodford and his wife Rose traveled to Australia to settle in Ruby Gap, east of Alice
Springs. William plans to make their fortune fossicking for rubies.

In the present, Gemma Hayden, William and Rose’s great, great-granddaughter, has returned to Alice
Springs – this is where she feels at home. With university behind her and now a teacher, Gemma has taken a job at a local school.

Six years earlier Gemma’s life fell apart. Her twin brother Ethan disappeared, her boyfriend left town without an explanation, and her parents divorced. Gemma now doesn’t let anyone get too close because that way you don’t get hurt!

Saul Pearce has also returned to Alice Springs. He has been transferred from the Darwin Parks and
Wildlife Office. Some hikers have reported a dumped car in a remote part of the National Park at Ruby
Gap. Saul is quite familiar with Ruby Gap as he and his best mates would fossick for rubies and camp at the ruins of Ethan’s family’s hut.

Ethan’s great, great, grandparent’s land has been subsumed by the National Parks to create a nature park. Saul finds an old land rover half buried in the river bed. It was Ethan’s vehicle, and in the glove box is a note written in code addressed to Gemma. Saul decides not to give the note to the police, but find Gemma and gives it to her.

Saul has the difficult job of telling Gemma that her brother’s Land Rover has been found, but there’s no body to go with it.

There is no way Gemma can investigate and solve the mystery of Ethan’s disappearance without enlisting Saul’s help. What had Ethan been involved in or stumbled across?

Together Saul and Gemma search for clues, putting themselves in danger. As they work together, will the feelings they once had for each other resurface?

The historical accounts of Rose and William’s pioneering years, the harshness and the beauty of the
land, and the love Rose had for her children gave the story a second timeline into the past.
While in the present, life with sat navigation and solar power allows a very different existence in the remote outback.

Annie Seaton has done extensive research into the history of the area, and her descriptive writing
brings the outback to life, it is as if you were there.

East of Alice is a great read, fast-moving, with plenty of action, suspense, and unexpected twists before the truth is exposed.

Five stars!

A selection of our members are reading East of Alice by Annie Seaton. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: East of Alice

  1. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Harlequin fiction for my copy.
    This is my first Annie Seaton book and I really like the story and her style of writing.
    The story is mainly set in Alice Springs and also features Ruby Gap and Annie’s Gorge which are nearby.
    The story has a mostly dual timeline starting in England in 1886 and ending up in the Australian desert from 1887 to 1890 featuring Rose and William. The other timeline is in the present day featuring the main characters of Gemma and Saul. Another lesser mentioned timeline is like a flashback to six years before the present day when Ethan and his friend Screw go fossicking and end up disappearing.
    The story starts as a kind of slow burn romance with the introduction of the main characters and builds to an exciting adventure when Ethan’s 4WD is found with a coded message to his sister Gemma. From this point I found the story got really interesting and then built to a mystery with some danger and bad characters thrown in. You never really know who can be trusted in this story which adds to the suspense, as does not really knowing what shady dealings are going on in the remote desert.
    I really liked the two main characters of Gemma and Saul and their chemistry, plus Gemma’s dad Tony was also a favorite.
    Overall, the story is easy to follow without having too many characters, it’s never confusing, flows well and has a nice twist/surprise that I didn’t see coming.
    I would describe this as a romance suspense novel set in the desert.

    4 stars

  2. East of Alice is the latest novel from Annie Seaton who is known for her gripping novels which strongly feature the Australian landscape. Previous novels include ones based around the Great Barrier Reef and Undara in Queensland. East of Alice is set in the Northern Territory, in the national park around Alice Springs, specifically in Ruby’s Gap. The main character is Gemma Hayden who has just returned to her hometown of Alice to teach in the local primary school. She and her family had left the area after her twin brother went missing. Her love interest is Saul Pearce, they were lovers as teenagers, but Saul suddenly left the town before Gemma’s brother Ethan disappeared. Saul is a park ranger and discovers Ethan’s abandoned car and so he reconnects with Gemma and together they set off to discover the truth behind Ethan’s disappearance. Along the way they encounter danger in many forms from wild animals to armed drug dealers. Interwoven in the novel is the story of Ethan and Gemma’s great grandparents and their hard life mining for rubies.
    I found it hard to put this book down, the story was enthralling, and I particularly enjoyed hearing about Rose’s life and how she adapted to life in outback Australia in the 19th century. Its clear that the author has great knowledge of the outback, and the description of the landscape captures its beauty and its challenges.
    Having thoroughly enjoyed this novel I am now keen to read other novels by Annie Seaton. Thank you to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Harlequin books for the opportunity to read this novel.

