BOOK CLUB: Book Lovers

Book Lovers by American author Emily Henry is a colourful, comfy romance fiction.

Nora Stephens life is surrounded by books, as a literary agent in New York her job is to read as many stories as possible to help writers get their stories made into books. She is their conquering heroine when their book gets published.

Her younger sister Libby also sees her as a heroine but worries that she never puts herself first, wanting to take a vacation to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina before the birth of her third child she begs Nora to accompany her.

Travelling is best enjoyed when you have someone to share your journey and adventure with and the best person to share this experience with is your sister. It was going to be a wonderful time to reconnect, Libby plans a list of tasks to complete to get the most out of their stay in a small town.

Charlie Lastra, an editor from New York arrives in Sunshine Falls to help with the family bookstore, his father recently had a stroke, and his mother was caring for his needs. Charlie has never felt accepted in the small town and was not pleased to be back.

Whilst standing in line for coffee Nora is checking about the appealing man in front her, when he turns around she is shocked to see Charlie. Nora has met him many times before in meetings but has never taken fondly to him, that is until now when they keep running into each other.

Book Lovers is a hilarious story that will have you chuckling all the way through. Emily Henry taps into the headspace of the everyday person, deftly portraying insecurities and problems. The main protagonist may be short on self-esteem and very complex, but she has more than enough sass to make up for it. She isn’t backward in coming forward, which can lead to some awkward, yet funny moments.

The characters are well defined, and the use of dialogue is both believable and entertaining. The plot develops at a good pace and the reader is instantly engrossed in the unravelling of feelings and emotions. The relationship between Nora and Charlie serves as the bedrock of the story, you can’t help but want them to be together.

This story is a welcome ray of sunshine, a little lightness to brighten up dark days. I’d say readers need to look no further and grab yourself a copy. I highly recommend it.

Thank you, Beauty and Lace, and Penguin Books Ltd for the opportunity to read and review.

ISBN: 9780241995341

Copy courtesy of publisher: Penguin Books Ltd

