BOOK CLUB: Beyond Year Zero

Beyond Year Zero by Lawrence Held is a tantalizing debut fiction novel in the crime, thriller, and culture sub-genres.

Australian investigative journalist Carl Meissner finds himself unemployed over his reporting of a paedophile scandal involving a prominent Sydney judge. When a wealthy Sydney businessman approaches Carl to travel to Phnom Penh, Cambodia to find his missing twin brother Danny Goldman he accepts the job.

Little does Carl know he will be exposed to Cambodia’s dark underworld of greed, drugs, bureaucratic evil, and sexual exploitation. As a foreigner, will he get the answers he seeks and find Danny, or will he get more than he bargained for?

Held paints a gorgeous and dynamic picture of Cambodia as an atmospheric backdrop to this dark and dangerous suspenser. It is a country rich in cultural heritage with its ancient temples and traditions but also holds a dark side.

This was a thriller that spun a deep web of mystery for its protagonist and readers to get lost in together. The twists in the tale are timed flawlessly to shake up the narrative whenever we come close to feeling secure in what we thought was happening.

Readers can make a strong emotional connection to the tough but sensitive Carl Meissner as we learn about the past. His development is impeccable, and the author succeeded in displaying his actions and emotions. You can feel when he is lost and feeling the pressure of being overwhelmed by his surroundings.

The supporting cast of characters are well drawn, and readers will certainly be able to engage with them. The descriptions are evocative and vivid enough to make you feel like you know them whether it be love or hate.

Lawrence Held has done a great job providing an intriguing read that also educates the reader on the issues in some of the higher echelons of Cambodia — society, politics, and the underworld forces. Shocking, chilling and highly readable, fans of crime fiction, and gritty mystery are sure to be compelled to read this novel from cover to cover.

The saddest aspect of the story is that there are children and people all over the world who are being trafficked across borders for various reasons to be abused and have their lives ruined by monsters who have no regard for human life. The author is to be congratulated on tackling a diversity of difficult issues and doing it well.

The title and cover image will grab the reader’s curiosity quickly. The more you examine this cover, the more it draws you in.

The author’s highly unique and interesting voice is certainly a promising one in this genre and I’m looking forward to his next novel. I highly recommend it.

