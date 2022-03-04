Author Interview: Nicole Alexander

Click to rate this book! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

Nicole Alexander, the author of The Last Station, took some time out to have a chat with Beauty and Lace.

Get to know Nicole in this interview.

Tell us a little about yourself…

I worked in Sydney and overseas for a number of years in the corporate environment before returning to the family business, a mixed agricultural property located in northwest NSW. We sold the holding in 2020 having held it since 1893.

These days I’m writing and contemplating the next big adventure in life. Change is confronting, but also exhilarating.

What does your schedule look like when you’re writing?

Discipline is key to being a writer. I usually start at 8.30 in the morning and finish around 3.30 or 4. By that time my brain needs a rest and I head outdoors to garden, walk or swim.

What does being an author mean to you?

I love it. It is a privilege to be a storyteller and to be able to share those stories.

What is your favourite and least favourite part of publishing?

Writing. Seriously. It’s a love-hate relationship. There are moments of glorious inspiration and then days of staring into space waiting for the writing muse to make an appearance.

The dogged pursuit of refining a single sentence makes me want to change careers at times. However, I do love the moment I’ve seized on an idea for a book, and the in-the-field research.

What do you need in your writing space to help you stay focused?

Quiet. I’m establishing a new world, creating plotlines, crafting characters. By necessity, it’s a solitary business requiring peace and time.

If you could invite any three people for dinner, whom would you invite?

Brad Pitt, JF Kennedy and Ernest Hemingway

Who is your favourite author?

Ernest Hemingway & Sebastian Faulks.

What are you currently reading?

The Love songs of W.E.B Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers & The Four Winds by Kristin Hanna

Where can our readers follow you?

https://www.facebook.com/AuthorNicoleAlexander

https://www.instagram.com/nicole_alexander_novelist/

What is next for Nicole Alexander?

The Last Station is released March 1st and I’m looking forward to touring through parts of regional NSW and Sydney in late March and early April.