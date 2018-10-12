The Bachelorette teams up with Mills and Boon for a seasonal series

No votes yet. Please wait...

Mills & Boon and The Bachelorette Australia have teamed up for some magical New York Romance. Ali Oetjen and her bachelors recreate four different romantic moments, including spring on the streets of New York, a summers fashion shoot, an autumn Halloween party and a winters date in Central Park.

Followers may remember Ali from the very first season of The Bachelor and now she’s here to find true love on The Bachelorette in 2018. Ali will spend time with the bachelors and share unforgettable dates as she gets to know them, sweeping viewers up in the adventure and the romance. An incredible adventure awaits Ali and the final two bachelors as they jet off to New York on a once in a lifetime adventure that will ultimately help Ali decide which bachelor has her heart.

As Ali gets to know her bachelors and falls in love, be swept away by stories that have something for every romantic. From expensive parties and award shows in A Season of Secrets by bestselling author C.J Miller and fashion shoots and runways in A Season of Change by bestselling author Barbara Wallace to ballrooms and luxury locations in A Season of Seduction by Australian author Miranda Lee and a magical winter in Central Park in A Season of Love by bestselling author Christine Rimmer.

The books are available at BIG W, Kmart, Target, and selected booksellers from today.

RRP: $18.99

Also available in ebook on Apple Books, Amazon, Google Play or visit Mills & Boon

