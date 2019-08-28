10 of our Beauty and Lace members are reading The Art of Self-Kindess by Rebecca Ray. You can read their feedback in the comments section below, or contribute to the conversation with your own thoughts on the book. Review copies are courtesy of the publisher.

Author: Rebecca Ray

ISBN: 9781760783372

Publisher: Macmillan Australia

This book is for you, the one with sensitivity as a super-power, though you’re still learning to offer it to yourself.

You, the first to share a kind word with others even when you’re not gentle on yourself. You, known for your generosity but who forgets to give to yourself.

This book is in your hands now because it’s time to befriend yourself.

Dr Rebecca Ray is a writer, speaker and clinical psychologist. She invites you into the practice of self-kindness as the bravest of human art forms.

Cast aside the bullet-point lists or assembly instructions in favour of self-care that seeks flow over force and progress over prescription. Come on a journey back to yourself through the art of self-kindness.