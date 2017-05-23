Review: The Great Australian Baking Book

It’s no secret that I have a thing about books and that’s not just limited to novels. I love cookbooks and I always have the best of intentions to make great use of them.

I find that cookbooks are always gorgeous. The food photography is mouthwatering, the layout is eye-catching and I haven’t yet met a cookbook that didn’t have at least one recipe I wanted to try.

The Great Australian Baking Book is no different, actually it is very different because there are so many amazing recipes I want to try that I’m just not sure where to start.

Filled with baking recipes that are sure to delight The Great Australian Baking Book is Edited by Helen Greenwood, Tim Harper and Ruth Hobday and brings together recipes from 80 contributors from across the country. Some recipe favourites from The Great Australian Cookbook are included with over 90 brand-new recipes from cooks, chefs, patissiers and bakers.

The cover is cute but the inside covers are just gorgeous, painted by the talented Reg Mombassa and the photography by Lottie Hedley is just mouthwatering.

Royalties from the sale of the book got to OzHarvest so your dollars work twice as hard, they support your baking habit as well as helping a worthy charity nourish those in need.

I have an insatiable sweet tooth so when I think baking I think cakes, biscuits, slices, muffins and desserts. I think sweet and chocolatey and delicious. I don’t tend to think of sausage rolls and savouries but The Great Australian Baking Book does, and some of them look divine.

Favourite treats from childhood, they’re here. Decadent desserts, yep you will find a great selection, afternoon teas and lunchbox staples. They are all here.

There is also an entire section devoted to the not-so-guilty pleasures. Think about the delicious treats you would love to devour but you are trying to get in shape or have dietary restrictions, you might just find a healthier alternative here. I’m looking forward to trying the Dairy and Gluten Free Guilt-Free Caramel Slice and Sugar-Free Peppermint Chocolates.

Savoury offerings include Curry Potato Puffs, sausage rolls and quiches. There are pavlovas, cakes, muffins and slices.

In the beginning of the book is a handy section for the beginner baker that is filled with handy hints, conversions and tips from some of Australia’s best bakers.

The recipe chapters are broken down into Dough & Pastry Basics, Biscuits & Slices, Cakes & Loaves, Muffins, Cupcakes, Scones & Pastries, Pies & Tarts, Savoury Snacks, Not-So-Naughty and Desserts.

Store bought pastry, not anymore with these simple and easy to follow recipes for Shortcrust, Puff and Choux Pastry as well as Pizza Dough. A great incentive to start making things at home and knowing exactly what you’re serving your family.

Everytime I flick through this gorgeous volume I get caught by another delicious dish and I’m sure this is a book that would be right at home in any baker’s kitchen.

The Great Australian Baking Book features recipes from Stephanie Alexander, Margaret Fulton, Andriano Zumbo, Lyndey Milan OAM, Matt Moran, Peter Russel-Clarke, Maggie Beer and many many more.

The Great Australian Baking Book is published by Echo Publishing with royalties going to OzHarvest.

RRP: $49.99

Available July 1st from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

