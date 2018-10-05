Reading Wrap-Up for September 2018

No votes yet. Please wait...

Long weekend means that I’m a little behind on my wrap-up this month as well but I have been so focused on trying to finalise October book lists that I figure it’s not so bad. I’m also not really that late all things considered.

September was looking like it might be a good reading month but then life happened and it turned out to be pretty ordinary. I’m hoping that October plays out a little better, though I won’t be holding my breath.

As always, thanks go to Bree at 1girl2manybooks for the original inspiration to start writing wrap-ups, I do like looking at it all together. Some months don’t look nearly as good as others but I need to celebrate what I can do rather than pressure myself about what I can’t.

September saw only 6 books read but that isn’t any worse than August when one of them was Sea Life.

Total Books I read in August: 6

6 Female authors/ 0 Male author

6 Adult/0 Children’s

6 Fiction novels

6 print/ 0 digital

Books in series: 0

5 stars on Goodreads: 4

4 stars on Goodreads: 2

Books that qualify for AWW2018: 4

Books for B&L Book Club: 6

I loved all of the books that I read in September and they all stand out to me for different reasons, picking a favourite is tricky. I think maybe The Ones You Trust because it was so twisty, and twisted really. Certainly made me wonder why anyone wants to be a celebrity. The Lost Pearl is also a fave because there was so much to love with all the different themes.

The Psychology of Time Travel was an interesting look at the world of time travel and included a diverse range of characters. Vox was scary, thought-provoking and disturbing.

Sisters and Brothers was an interesting look at family in all its shapes and sizes. Dressing the Dearloves was a generational family saga with a fashion focus that was captivating.

All in all an amazing month of reading and I am all set to do it all again in October. This is what we have to look forward to:

On that note I’m going to sign off and see if I can’t get the lists for October finalised so I can review and pick a new book.

Happy Reading!

What did you read and love in September?

Here are my September reads with review links:

Vox

The Psychology of Time Travel

Dressing the Dearloves

Sisters and Brothers

The Lost Pearl

The Ones You Trust

If you like the look of these books and want to purchase your own copies they are available at Angus & Robertson, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.