Reading Wrap-up for September 2017

October snuck up on me and with the AFL grand final, long weekend and beginning of school holidays the wrap-up got left by the wayside. I had been meaning to do it on the 30th September to make sure I had it organised but instead I finished the last of my September reads (for October book club) and got together the October book club post. Next thing I know it’s the 4th and I think I should probably get to the wrap-up.

So knowing I have all of the children home to entertain and a stack of housework to do I decided to get into it super early while half the children are still in bed and I’m still drinking my breakfast coffee, and yawning.

September was another one of those months that seemed pretty hectic; we had sporting presentations and parties and just quite a bit of running around, with me as driver not passenger. The weather has also been looking up so we have tried to get out and enjoy the sunshine a little more. All of which makes for less reading time.

I did okay considering how much time I wasn’t reading and I think a lot of that had to do with the great books I was reading. I ended up with 7 books for the month and I enjoyed all of them.

Total Books I read in September: 7

7 Female authors/ 0 Male author

7 Fiction novels

6 print/ 1 digital

Books in a series: 0

5 stars on Goodreads: 3

4 stars on Goodreads: 4

Books that qualify for AWW2017: 6

Books for B&L Book Club: 7

The Ask An Author segment didn’t quite go as I envisioned so we have done a bit of reshuffling and you will see our authors in a little while. Tying them in with my reviews was a little early for readers so we are going to try something a little different. Keep an eye out in coming weeks for a return.

Three 5 star reads make picking a favourite quite difficult, the three books are quite different in their subject matter. I think Sixty Seconds is probably my favourite, even though it shredded my heart. It was a book that touches on every parent’s worst nightmare. Secrets Between Friends was also a fabulous read focusing on the bonds of friendship, and Willow Tree Bend had an intriguing unfolding of events.

I did have a digital read this month but only because I got a little impatient waiting for my print copy to arrive. I had just read a WWII novel and the only book left on the shelf was another WWII story so I wanted to split them up. Willow Tree Bend was yet to arrive so I donwnloaded from Netgalley so that I could read it, only to have it arrive the very next day. So I have counted it as digital but the photo is of the print. I still have digitals that I really would like to read and I hope to get to them soon but while our publishers are showing such great support for the book club they need to take priority.

Not a huge variety in genre again but quite a range in subject matter, even the 2 WWII stories are completely different.

We are into school holidays here so there’s always a heap to get done…starting with housework. So I best get to it if I want to get October book club lists compiled.

What have you read and loved in September?

And if you aren’t a member of the book club but would like to be head over and check it out: yoursay.beautyandlace.net

Happy Reading!

September books and their review links where live:

Secrets Between Friends

The Mummy Bloggers

The Girl From Munich

Willow Tree Bend

We That Are Left

Sixty Seconds

If There’s No Tomorrow

