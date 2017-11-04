Reading Wrap-Up for October 2017

No votes yet. Please wait...

It’s November, I don’t know how it happened but we are now officially on the slippery slope to Christmas and another New Year.

October kicked my butt and I ended up ridiculously behind. I did a good run up to the end and caught up on my reviews but there is still one book I haven’t quite finished.

School is back, and I even have occasional care for Master 3 one day a fortnight. This should allow for more work time but it just didn’t seem to happen this month. We have started pre-entry visits for kindy which is a little sad, and super exciting. It also means I lose an afternoon.

The best thing about October though was my weekend escape to my childhood home to surprise my mum and celebrate her birthday; just me and the baby. Reading went well, reviewing didn’t get a thought.

Total Books I read in October: 5

5 Female authors/ 0 Male author

5 Fiction novels

5 print/ 0 digital

Books in series: 1

5 stars on Goodreads: 4

4 stars on Goodreads: 1

Books that qualify for AWW2017: 5

Books for B&L Book Club: 5

Book Club is going so well that everything I read at the moment is a book club read. Hopefully I will find more reading time in the coming weeks and I can play a little catch-up elsewhere. There is one October read left for book club, I am reading it at the moment and hope to have it done by the end of the week.

Picking a favourite book for October will be hard with those stars. I think Little Secrets, it was different and the suspense was fantastic. A Very Country Christmas was also a fabulous compendium of Australian authors, short and sweet.

Least favourite is one that speaks for itself but I don’t actually want to label it because it was still a book that I really enjoyed.

Male authors are a little under represented because I’m working on my #AWW2017 total, I’m a lot closer to meeting that challenge than my Goodreads one.

Tonight I am so distracted, and I have an itchy eye, so I’m going to leave it here and go finish The Empress.

What have you read and loved in October?

And if you aren’t a member of the book club but would like to be head over and check it out: yoursay.beautyandlace.net

Happy Reading!

October books and their review links where live:

Come Rain or Shine

Little Secrets

War Flower

A Very Country Christmas

Force of Nature

