Reading Wrap-Up for June

I went back to read my May wrap-up before I started this one and it’s a little deja-vu like. May ended with me disappointed that I couldn’t finish the last book I committed to for May book clubs, well in June the situation is a little different because I am THREE books behind. I realised earlier this week that it wasn’t possible and worked out a plan to fulfil my commitments.

June sees a slight difference for book clubs because we have 3 with info posts rather than reviews and they are all ready for our Beauty and Lace Club members to come and leave their reviews after reading. I will read them when I have a slightly less committed month (I’m planning August)

I still managed seven books this month which is really not something I should sneeze at with a baby and a threenager (who decided this was the week to toilet train) in the house. Perhaps it’s time I stop being so hard on myself.

Football and Netball are in full swing, along with swimming for the big little one so there’s lots of travel and very little curling up on the couch. I bought a treadmill so I could read and walk but then I cleaned the loungeroom and turned it into a storage spot. This month I will get it back out again, I can’t have another exercise machine sitting around doing nothing.

July brings us school holidays so that may work well for reading or will make a massive mess of my plans, only time will tell…

Total Books I read in June: 7 (and a couple of chapters)

6 Female authors/ 1 Male author

7 Fiction novels

7 print/ 0 digital

Books in a series: 1 (I believe Fortune’s Son begins a series)

5 stars on Goodreads: 1

4 stars on Goodreads: 5

Books that qualify for AWW2017: 3

Books for B&L Book Club: 7

Only 1 five star read this month and I hope that it really does begin a series, at least a trilogy, there is definitely the scope for Fortune’s Son to bring us closer to the present. His story is far from over. This was a book that took me to new places, new times and explored an exciting premise.

Four star reads were prevalent with five and I must say that I really did enjoy all that I read this month, Walkaway only got three stars from me and I think that’s simply because I found it so hard to follow.

No digitals because of my commitments but I will catch what I want to eventually. I plan to leave some lighter months to try and play a little bit of catch up.

Three book club books left to read for June, and they do look good.

July has some great looking books on my shelf already but I think the two I am most excited for are Diamond Sky by Annie Seaton and Fatal Mistake by Karen M. Davis, both close out trilogies and have been on my watch lists for a while.

I have all of our book clubs for July already booked in so we are going to trial something new…. hope it works out. So for now I am going to leave you with it. I need to go work on July book clubs, fold the last load of wash and wait to be able to lodge my tax.

We would love to know what you have read and loved recently!

June reads with review Links:

Walkaway

The Hidden Hours

Ache

Not A Sound

See You In September

Fortune’s Son

The Story of Our Life

