Reading Wrap-Up for January

We are through an entire month of 2017 already, how did that happen and where did January go? This year is just going to fly.

My numbers are down but I did okay considering the month we had, and school holidays. I would love to hope things got a little less hectic in February but I won’t be holding my breath.

In December I recorded my desire to get one book off my bought wishlist read a month and I managed to do that this month so that’s off to a good start. Not sure I will get one this month because my last Harlequin package was EXCITING!!!

I added a new category in my list this month to show how many of my reads are for the book club because that does sometimes have an impact on what I am reading.

Total Books I read in January: 6

5 Female authors/ 1 Male author

6 Fiction novels

6 print/ 0 digital

Books in a series: 2

5 stars on Goodreads: 3

4 stars on Goodreads: 3

Books that qualify for AWW2017: 1

Books for B&L Book Club: 5

No digital reads in January may have had an effect on my numbers but there wasn’t an opportunity to get one in, though there was one released that I was looking forward to so perhaps I will try and get that in for February.

6 books and they were all 4 and 5 star reads so picking a favourite and a least favourite is not easy, so I’m not going to do it. They were all solid reads.

Book Club reads this month were quite a mixed bag and the reviews coming in have been positive.

Anticipated reads for February are all eclipsed by Long Way Home that I have been waiting on for a very long time. I would love to hang the pile and let it queue jump but there are a couple of February book club titles that I must read first.

Only a brief wrap up this month because first week back at school has me exhausted, and I just want to be reading.

What have you read and loved this month?

Book List with Review Links:

To Capture What We Cannot Keep

The Liberation

Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis

The Long Paddock

Find Me

Love, Lies & Linguine

