Reading Wrap-Up for August 2018

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

I missed the first of September for my wrap-up but with finalising book club lists, footy finals, an 18th and Father’s Day all since the end of August I think I’ve done pretty well to be sitting here already. And it certainly can’t be any worse than the month that was almost halfway through….

Thanks to Bree at 1girl2manybooks for the original inspiration to start writing wrap-ups, I do like looking at it all together. Some months don’t look nearly as good as others but I need to celebrate what I can do rather than pressure myself about what I can’t.

August wasn’t a great reading month but there was a lot going on and 7 books in a month is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

Total Books I read in August: 7

6 Female authors/ 1 Male author

6 Adult/1 Children’s

6 Fiction novels

7 print/ 0 digital

Books in series: 1

5 stars on Goodreads: 3

4 stars on Goodreads: 4

Books that qualify for AWW2018: 3

Books for B&L Book Club: 7

Talking about what I’ve read in a month is sometimes tricky for me looking back because I have been so lucky in getting my hands on such great books that I enjoy.

Standouts for August would have to be Whitsunday Dawn and The Lost Valley, I love the ecological elements Seaton and Scoullar add to their writing and their settings add such a wanderlust type element to the reading. A sense of seeing new places.

Sea Life is a book that was a great addition and I know that all the children who now have this book in their life are loving it. My little two sure do.

August was a disappointing month for me because we had so many great books lined up for book club, and reading member reviews tell me they were definitely worth the read, but I just didn’t have the time. I hope to get back to them sometime in the near future.

September we have a great list of books lined up and I’m hoping to get through a lot more of them. This is what we’re looking forward to:

On that note I’m going to sign off and find some lunch, then have an inner debate about whether I read or write my first September review.

Happy Reading!

What did you read and love in August?

Here are my August reads with review links:

Alphaprints Sea Life

Give Me Your Hand

The Lost Valley

Providence

Whitsunday Dawn

The Party

The Right Place